WATCH LIVE: Border Patrol Alleged Serial Killer Murder Trial

Alberto LuperonDec 1st, 2022, 9:46 am
 

A former border patrol agent allegedly murdered four women and tried to abduct a fifth over the course of two weeks. Juan David Ortiz stands trial in Bexar County, Texas. You can watch in the player above.

Prosecutors said Ortiz confessed. He allegedly acted as some sort of vigilante, but authorities said he was a serial killer, preying on women doing sex work. Ortiz allegedly killed four women: Guiselda Alicia HernandezClaudine Anne LueraMelissa Ramirez, and Janelle Ortiz (aka Nikki Enriquez). He tried to also abduct Erika Peña, but she fled, investigators said.

Peña escaped from the killer’s truck at a gas station in mid-September and quickly told a state trooper that Ortiz had attempted to kidnap her, investigators said. Her internal alarm bells sounded after mentioning a prior killing and noticing that her would-be-kidnapper reacted strangely. Then he pulled a gun on her, authorities said.

Ortiz had been working nine years for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The defense says his alleged confession was false

