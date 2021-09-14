Watch Live: Joseph Ray Daniels Sentencing for Murdering 5-Year-Old Son ‘Baby Joe’

A Dickson County judge is scheduled to sentence the local man convicted of murdering a 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal boy. Tennessee man Joseph Ray Daniels, 31, will formally learn his fate for killing son Joe Clyde Daniels, 5. The hearing is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT. You can watch in the player above.

The elder Daniels killed “Baby Joe” after the child’s mother Krystal Daniels planned on dumping the defendant for another man, prosecutor Josh Turnbow told jurors in closing arguments. Krystal Daniels, who is separately charged with aggravated child neglect and other charges, got $1,200 a month for her son and needed the money to leave the relationship.

Baby Joe was reported missing April 4, 2018, with the father initially claiming the boy “escaped.” As eventually confessed by the defendant, Joseph Ray beat his son to death the night before and hid his body. A major sticking point in the state’s case was the lack of remains. Daniels changed his story about where he put his son, and a body was never found.

Prosecutors relied on witness testimony and Joseph Ray’s confession to build their case. Baby Joe’s 11-year-old half-brother Alex, whose mother is also Krystal Daniels, testified to seeing Joseph Ray stand over the boy’s body and said that their father carried the victim out of the home. Though the defendant was inconsistent on details about where he put the victim’s body, he did confess to killing his son, the prosecution argued.

Joseph Ray Daniels was ultimately convicted of the lesser charges of second-degree murder instead of first-degree murder as charges. Jurors also found him guilty of first-degree murder in perpetration of a felony, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report, and tampering with evidence.





