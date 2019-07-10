Watch Live: Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum Tried in Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter Laila

The foster parents of 2-year-old Laila Marie Daniel are on trial for allegedly killing her. Prosecutors in McDonough, Georgia are treating mother Jennifer Rosenbaum as being more responsible. She faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first-degree, cruelty to children in the second-degree, and aggravated battery. This amounts to a possible life sentence. Father Joseph Rosenbaum faces murder in the second-degree, cruelty to children in the first-degree, cruelty to children in the second-degree, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery. He could face up to 30 years for the murder charge.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Authorities said Daniel died November 17, 2015. Her parents tried to pass this off as an accidental death, prosecutors said. They claimed that she choked on a chicken bone, but the autopsy showed that blunt force trauma to her abdomen ruptured her pancreas. She had been injured all over her body, authorities said.

911 call audio shows Jennifer Rosenbaum saying she was doing CPR, and voicing hope that she didn’t break the child’s rib in this process.

“I don’t know how to do this,” she said.

#RosenbaumTrial – Jury selection is now underway. Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are charged in connection with the death of their 2-year-old foster daughter. Jennifer says she choked on chicken, prosecutors say abuse. Jennifer Rosenbaum was an intern at the Henry Co. D.A’s ofc pic.twitter.com/mAN87touzi — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) July 8, 2019

The Henry County District Attorney’s Office recused from the case because Jennifer Rosenbaum was an intern. Prosecutors were brought in from Cobb and Dekalb County to take over.

[Screengrab via Law&Crime Network]