Convicted Murderer Henry Segura Faces Death Penalty, But He Won’t Put Up a Fight

Murder defendant Henry Segura told the court Thursday that he didn’t want his attorneys to put up a case to save him from the death penalty. The defense said they won’t put up an opening statement, call any witnesses, or make a closing argument.

Judge James Hankinson allowed this approach, but said he must still review evidence.

#SeguraRetrial – The judge tells Segura that even though he wants the death penalty the judge will still require a hearing (Spencer hearing) and hear evidence since it’s ultimately up to the judge to sentence him. pic.twitter.com/HLMOX83jIg — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) November 21, 2019

Strictly speaking, this kind of situation makes the case tee-ball for the state. Nonetheless, they kept things concise Thursday morning, and declined to present evidence.

#SeguraRetrial – That was it. The state will present no evidence. They listed the aggravating factors for the jury in their opening statement. — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) November 21, 2019

Segura was convicted Tuesday in the first-degree murders of girlfriend Brandi Peters, their 3-year-old son JaVante Segura, and Tamiyah and Taniyah Peters, the adult victim’s twin 6-year-old daughters who were not the defendant’s kids. He did it because he owed over $20,000 for the care of his son, prosecutors said. This was his second trial. Jurors in the first were deadlocked 8-4 in favor of acquittal. At the opening statement for Thursday’s penalty phase, the state presented aggravating factors including the fact that the children were less than 12 years of age, and that the murder was done for pecuniary gain.

