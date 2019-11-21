Featured Posts

Convicted Murderer Henry Segura Faces Death Penalty, But He Won’t Put Up a Fight

by | 10:41 am, November 21st, 2019

Murder defendant Henry Segura told the court Thursday that he didn’t want his attorneys to put up a case to save him from the death penalty. The defense said they won’t put up an opening statement, call any witnesses, or make a closing argument.

Judge James Hankinson allowed this approach, but said he must still review evidence.

Strictly speaking, this kind of situation makes the case tee-ball for the state. Nonetheless, they kept things concise Thursday morning, and declined to present evidence.

Segura was convicted Tuesday in the first-degree murders of girlfriend Brandi Peters, their 3-year-old son JaVante Segura, and Tamiyah and Taniyah Peters, the adult victim’s twin 6-year-old daughters who were not the defendant’s kids. He did it because he owed over $20,000 for the care of his son, prosecutors said. This was his second trial. Jurors in the first were deadlocked 8-4 in favor of acquittal. At the opening statement for Thursday’s penalty phase, the state presented aggravating factors including the fact that the children were less than 12 years of age, and that the murder was done for pecuniary gain.

You can watch the brief opening statement here.

[Screengrab via Law&Crime Network]

