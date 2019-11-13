Murder Defendant Henry Segura Admits Cheating Was His ‘Drug of Choice’

Murder defendant Henry Segura admitted on Wednesday that he repeatedly cheated on his wife.

“Most people smoke crack, or do heroin,” Segura said, calling cheating his “drug of choice.” He added, “I don’t smoke, do any drugs. That was my drug of choice. I’m not proud of it, but that’s what I did.”

Murder victim Brandi Peters, 27, was one of the women with whom Segura had an affair. Segura insists he didn’t murder her or her three children: their 3-year-old son JaVante Segura, and Tamiyah and Taniyah Peters, the victim’s twin 6-year-old daughters who were not Segura’s kids. Authorities are arguing that Henry Segura killed them all because he owed Brandi Peters more than $20,000 in child support to care for JaVante.

#SeguraRetrial – Segura met Brandi at a gas station, got her phone number. They began a sexual relationship and he eventually started living with her even though he was married. His wife was living with her mother and instead of staying there he would stay at Brandi’s house. pic.twitter.com/klWaJxuIx7 — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) November 13, 2019

#SeguraRetrial – Regarding Segura showing no emotion when he was told his 3-year-old son Javante was murdered, Segura says he was raised to show no emotion by his father. pic.twitter.com/enutCcB3rd — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) November 13, 2019

$20,000 is no small amount of change, but the defendant downplayed it during direct examination on Wednesday. Segura testified that Brandi Peters claimed the boy wasn’t his. He signed a paper to put himself on the child support system instead of informally supporting her with cash money, he said. He participated in, and funded JaVante’s care from the day the child was born, however, according to his testimony. Sergura claimed he had receipts to show that he was financially supporting his son from birth, and was confident he could get the court to reduce the full judgment against him. Peters and her children were murdered before he had a chance to go to court, he said.

Segura already had a daughter from an extramarital affair, and was paying child support for her, he said. He testified that after that initial experience, he understood that he only had to pay over a certain threshold in order to avoid getting arrested or having his driver’s license suspended.

#SeguraRetrial – Segura says he went to Brandi’s house the day of the murders, he arrived around 3pm and parked around the corner so his vehicle wouldn’t be seen there. He said he and Brandi had sex while the kids were playing outside. pic.twitter.com/gtLIaJRwEo — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) November 13, 2019

#SeguraRetrial – Segura says Brandi and kids ate oxtail stew that night when he was there around 7:30. He says he left between 8-8:15 pm. Segura says he went home after that and remained home. His wife and two sons were there. pic.twitter.com/uhf9NFIek4 — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) November 13, 2019

