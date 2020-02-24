Featured Posts

Dan Abrams Predicts Harvey Weinstein Will Be Acquitted on at Least One of the Most Serious Charges

by | 9:58 am, February 24th, 2020

Deliberations continue Monday in the rape trial of defendant Harvey Weinstein and people are wondering what the jury’s notes might mean for the verdict. Law&Crime founder Dan Abrams predicted that jurors may acquit the defendant on the lesser charges, but that some are trying to find a way to convict the defendant on the most serious counts, which are buttressed by testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra.

The situation has Abrams thinking that Weinstein will be acquitted on at least one of the most serious charges.

Weinstein is tried in the alleged 2006 sexual assault of former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, and alleged rape of former actress Jessica Mann. Sciorra testified that the defendant raped her in the early 1990s after he forced his way into her apartment. Jurors must follow a pretty convoluted set of instructions to decide the defendant’s fate.

Count one is predatory sexual assault: Jurors can only find him guilty of this if they believe the allegations of both Haleyi and Sciorra.

Count two is criminal sexual act in the first degree. They only convict him of this if they believe Haleyi’s story, but not Sciorra’s. They cannot consider this if they already found him guilty of count one.

Count three is predatory sexual assault. Jurors must believe both Mann and Sciorra to convict. Also note that it’s kind of a package deal with count one because if jurors don’t believe Sciorra, then it’s an acquittal on both counts one and three. Jurors also would not consider counts four and five if they convict on count three.

Count four is rape in the first degree. Jurors must believe Jessica Mann to convict, but they can only consider this charge if they don’t believe Sciorra.

Count five is rape in the third degree. Jurors can only consider this if Weinstein is acquitted on counts three and four.

It’s comparatively a lot to parse through in just a one-page verdict sheet. Instructions, however, didn’t clarify what they must do if they deadlocked on any of the more serious charges.

Abrams suggests that there’s a real possibility that jurors have decided to acquit Weinstein on the Jessica Mann case, and perhaps Haleyi case.

“To be clear, if they acquitted on the lesser offenses then theoretically they should be acquitting on the most serious charges regardless of what they think about Annabella Sciorra’s account,” he told Law&Crime. “But I wonder if some are looking for a way not to completely let him off the hook here because they believe Sciorra. I say this largely because Jessica Mann was the most problematic of the three and yet in their deliberations jurors seemed uninterested in hearing any of her testimony read back or clarified, but they did want to hear extensively from Haleyi and Sciorra. That makes me think the Mann charges may have been a relatively easy conviction or acquittal, and I find it hard to believe they easily convicted based on her testimony and yet were having a hard time with the two more powerful witnesses: Haleyi and Sciorra.”

“Any sane legal analyst would be agreeing that there must be convictions on the lesser charges if they are hung on the more serious ones but I’m betting that there will be an acquittal on the charges connected to Jessica Mann, 50-50 on an acquittal on Haleyi and now there are some who simply believe he is a ‘serial predator’ and want to find a way to convict based on Sciorra’s testimony,” he concluded.

Matt Naham contributed to this report.

[Image via Scott Heins/Getty Images]

More Stories About This Trial

Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Lesser Charges in Rape and Sexual Assault Trial

By February 24th

Jury Tampering? Prosecution Calls Out Harvey Weinstein Lawyer for Op-Ed Asking Jurors to Do ‘Right’ Thing

By February 18th

Harvey Weinstein Publicist: ‘Several Aspects’ of Trial Are ‘Opening This Judge Up to an Appeal’

By February 17th

Prosecutor Blasts Harvey Weinstein as Manipulative, Domineering Rapist During Closing Arguments

By February 14th

Harvey Weinstein’s Defense Trash Talks Gloria Allred During Closing Arguments

By February 13th

Accused Rapist Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify in His Own Defense

By February 11th

Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Spotted Walking into Court Right Behind Harvey Weinstein

By February 4th

Harvey Weinstein Trial Ended for Day When Alleged Victim Broke Down Crying on the Stand

By February 3rd

Harvey Weinstein Rape Accuser Shocks with Description of Defendant’s Genitals

By January 31st

Annabella Sciorra Testifies Harvey Weinstein Once Sent Her Care Package Full of Chocolate Penises

By January 23rd

Everything That Happened During Opening Statements at Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

By January 22nd

‘Showman’ Judge Has Already Paved the Way for Harvey Weinstein Appeal, Legal Expert Says

By January 17th

Model Gigi Hadid Revealed as a Potential Juror at Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial

By January 13th

Weinstein Defense Wants Judge to Recuse Himself Due to Outburst Over Cell Phone in Court

By January 8th

‘Do You Want to Go to Jail for the Rest of Your Life?’: Judge Lashes Out at Weinstein for Using Cell Phone in Court

By January 7th

Only Law&Crime Had Wall-to-Wall Coverage of Weinstein Case on Day 1: Here’s What Happened

By January 6th

Watch: Los Angeles Prosecutors Announce New Charges Against Harvey Weinstein

By January 6th

Harvey Weinstein’s Attorney Says Timing of New Charges in Los Angeles Is ‘Very Suspect’

By January 6th

Harvey Weinstein Case Will Move Forward to Trial

By December 20th
filed under
Rachel Stockman - President / On Air Host

Rachel Stockman is President of Law&Crime and The Law&Crime Network. She has spent years covering courts and legal issues, and was named Atlanta Press Club's 'Rising Star' in 2014. Rachel graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and Yale Law School.

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. AmboTV