Los Angeles court will only allow one of Harvey Weinstein’s victims to speak during his sentencing next week

Disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein will only hear a victim impact statement from one of the many women he preyed on when he is sentenced in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom next week, the judge overseeing his case ruled Thursday.

An attorney for many of those alleged victims says the decision was in error on the facts and may have violated the California Constitution.

In an interview with Law&Crime, famed attorney Gloria Allred noted that the Golden State is one of just a few jurisdictions where victims’ rights are enshrined in the state constitution.

While accepting her clients’ briefs for filing, Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled that two women who wished to speak – Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 4 – might taint a potential jury pool if allowed to give victim impact statements because prosecutors could or will in the future, retry Weinstein on their allegations.

Los Angeles County jurors previously deadlocked on the allegations made by Does 2 and 4, voting 10-2 and 8-4 on sexual battery charges in favor of conviction.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23 for one count each of forced oral copulation, forcible rape, and penetration with a foreign object. Each of those charges stemmed from the February 2013 sexual assault of Jane Doe 1, a Russian-Italian model who Weinstein attacked at Mr. C’s hotel in Beverly Hills after she returned to her room following a day at the LA Italia Film Festival.

Thursday’s ruling upholds the court’s previous ruling from early January that only Doe 1 would be allowed to give testimony during the upcoming sentencing hearing.

Two additional women, Jane Doe 5 and Natassia Malthe, Lerner ruled, would not have qualified for the hearing.

“They’re not considered victims of crimes in the state of California,” Allred told Law&Crime, relaying how the judge explained why some of her clients would not be able to give victim impact statements.

Allred insisted the testimony was “more probative than prejudicial” and stressed that there was the “possibility of an unjust sentence without the court hearing from all of [Weinstein’s] victims.”

The attorney said that she believed the judge erred on the facts, but even then, the status of the women as victims, specifically in California, could not be “the basis for declining their ability to speak.”

“The constitution says nothing about where the crime occurred or that a conviction had to be final,” for a person to qualify as a victim entitled to victim’s rights under Marsy’s Law, Allred told Law&Crime.

Allred noted that two of her clients were specifically referred to as victims by prosecutors and that Malthe had been considered a victim under the court’s discretion. However, no charges were filed based on Malthe’s claims because she was used as a pattern witness against the fallen-from-grace Hollywood mogul.

Allred said she might file a writ to contest the court’s bench ruling but accepted that there was not much time to do so.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted on two sex crime charges in New York City in 2020, years after accusations against him first went public and launched the #MeToo Movement. Weinstein faces up to 18 years in prison on the charges related to the three crimes against Jane Doe 1.

