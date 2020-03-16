‘Court Junkie’ Podcast Takes Listeners Inside the Harvey Weinstein Trial

A new series is bringing podcast listeners inside the New York sex crimes prosecution of Harvey Weinstein. A jury convicted Weinstein of engaging in a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

“The Harvey Weinstein case was a highly requested topic from my listeners,” said Jillian Jalali, founder and host of Court Junkie, which is now part of the Law&Crime family. “They consistently wrote me emails and social media messages, asking me to cover it on an episode of Court Junkie.”

“The Law & Crime Trial Network . . . worked tirelessly on every detail of this case. The final product is a 3-part series that goes behind the scenes and tells the story of what really happened in the State of New York v. Harvey Weinstein,” said Jalali.

Law&Crime Network host Jesse Weber reported from the Weinstein trial and is featured in the series.

“The Harvey Weinstein trial was unlike any trial I had ever covered,” Weber said. “From the allegations, to the witnesses, to the attorneys and judge, each and every day was filled with surprise and drama.”

Each episode walks listeners through different facets of the trial, from opening statements, to recaps of the victims’ testimony, and to heated moments outside the presence of the jury.

“This was the most high-profile — and possibly important — trial we have seen since O.J. Simpson that will have an impact on our society for years to come,” Weber said.

Court Junkie is a long-standing true crime podcast which covers court cases and criminal trials. You can listen to the series on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you download your podcasts.

