Disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in state prison on Thursday.

Weinstein was sentenced in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. He was convicted in December of three counts of sexual assault stemming from allegations by a model that he attacked her in a hotel room in 2013.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement then that Weinstein’s victims “exhibited extraordinary bravery” in a case that put them in the national spotlight.

“Reporting sexual assault is never easy,” he said. “Subjecting oneself to at times, brutal cross-examination can be retraumatizing and extraordinarily painful. I stand in awe of their fearlessness. They deserve better than what the system has given them.”

Jurors deliberated for 10 days before finding Weinstein, 70, guilty of one count of forcible rape, one count of forced oral copulation and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object, prosecutors said.

The counts Weinstein was convicted of stem from an assault of a Russian-Italian model who Weinstein attacked at the Mr. C hotel in Beverly Hills after she returned to her room following a day at the LA Italia Film Festival in February 2013.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted on two sex crime charges in New York City in 2020, years after accusations against him first went public and launched the #MeToo Movement.

