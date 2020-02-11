Accused Rapist Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify in His Own Defense

Accused rapist and media mogul Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his own defense at trial, according to his attorney.

Using the aid of a walker, Weinstein quickly moved past a press assemblage in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning followed by several armed New York State Court Officers.

Law&Crime Network anchor Jesse Weber was on the scene in New York City’s judicial district:

Cameras and lights whirred and flashed as the 67-year-old alleged sex offender silently exited the shiny beige marble courthouse amidst multiple reporters shouting out questions.

”Did you miss speaking at the Oscars?”

“Will you testify today, Harvey?”

”Harvey, did you watch the Oscars?”

No answers from the disgraced film producer were forthcoming but the answer had earlier been supplied—by way of counsel—in the courtroom.

While the jury wasn’t there, Judge James Burke asked Weinstein’s defense attorney Damon Cheronis what the disgraced mogul’s team planned to do next.

“He’s pled not guilty and he’s not going to testify,” Cheronis replied.

“Mr. Cheronis, does the defense have any more witnesses to call?” Burke inquired.