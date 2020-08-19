Estate of Jennifer Dulos’s Father Sues Fotis Dulos’s Attorney, Says He Must Return $250,000 Retainer

The estate of Jennifer Farber Dulos’s late father is seeking at least $250,000 from Norm Pattis, the attorney for Jennifer’s late husband and alleged murderer Fotis Dulos. They say the lawyer owes them a retainer and other monies paid to him in the criminal case against the now-deceased client, according to The Hartford Courant.

Hilliard Farber’s estate asserts Pattis got the retainer two weeks before Fotis Dulos died in an apparent suicide, and this violated attorney rules. Dulos, charged in the alleged murder of his missing wife Jennifer Farber Dulos, was supposed to be having such major money problems that they couldn’t pay his debts. The court had previously ordered him to pay back almost $2 million that he owed to his in-laws. In other words, the estate says they’ve got dibs on the money given to Pattis.

Through attorney John Williams, Pattis called the lawsuit “utterly frivolous and meritless.”

“We not only intend to defend the case vigorously, but after we prevail, we will seek compensation from everyone responsible for bringing it,” Williams said.

It has been more than a year since Farber Dulos went missing from her residence in New Canaan, Connecticut. Suspicion, and later charges, landed on Dulos, with whom she was in the middle of an ugly divorce. Jennifer claimed he harbored revenge fantasies against people he believed wronged him. Dulos denied wrongdoing, and went to his grave maintaining his innocence,

The cases against his co-defendants, former girlfriend Michelle Troconis, and attorney-friend Kent Mawhinney, are ongoing. They’ve both pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit murder. Troconis has pretty much thrown Fotis Dulos under the bus in the aftermath of his death.

[Screengrab via Law&Crime Network]

