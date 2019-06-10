Watch Live: Jurors Deliver Verdict in the McStay Family Murder Trial

Jurors have reached a decision in the murder trial of. The verdict is scheduled to be read on Monday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Prosecutors in San Bernardino, California argue he killed business partner Joseph McStay, McStay’s 43-year-old wife Summer, and the couple’s sons–4-year-old Gianni and 3-year-old Joseph Jr. Jurors reached their decision on Friday, but the verdict reading was postponed to Monday. If convicted, Merritt faces the death penalty.

#McStay – BREAKING: The jury has reached a VERDICT in CA v #CharlesMerritt. However, it won’t be read until Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/ous6IiXKP2 — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) June 7, 2019

The victims disappeared on February 4, 2010. It was first thought that they could have traveled to Mexico, but family members cast doubt on that. The case went unsolved for over three years. Then came November 2013. A motorcyclist found a skull while traveling through the Mojave desert just north of Victorville, California. The McStays were buried in two shallow graves with a sledgehammer. An investigator suggested Summer might have been sexually assaulted, based on the condition of her clothing.

Merritt was arrested the following year. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office investigators argued that a set of tire tracks found at the burial site matched the defendant’s truck. Authorities also found a second, distinct set of tire tracks. Prosecutors argue Merritt had a huge gambling problem and owed McStay money after accidentally being overpaid over $42,000.

#McStay – Under cross examination of defense computer expert we see an email Joseph McStay sent to Chase Merritt on 02/01/10, 3 days before the family was last heard from, stating Merritt had been overpaid $42,845. pic.twitter.com/OAGYK62Y54 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 18, 2019

Merritt’s defense tried to pin this on another man: Dan Kavanaugh, another business associate. The defense said in opening statements that his ex-girlfriend told prosecutors that Kavanaugh confessed to murdering the McStays. Kavanaugh claimed he was in Hawaii at the time of the family’s disappearance on February 4, 2010, but while he had a plane ticket, Merritt’s attorney said there’s no itinerary to prove he actually took the flight. Phone records also don’t show that he was in Hawaii that day.

