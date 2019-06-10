Charles Merritt Found Guilty in the Murders of the McStay Family

Charles Ray Merritt, 61, was found guilty on Monday in the murders of his 40-year-old business partner Joseph McStay, McStay’s 43-year-old wife Summer, and the couple’s sons, Gianni, 4, and, Joseph Jr., 3.

Joseph McStay's mother said "oh God" as verdict was read. She continued to cry during entire reading. Several Merritt supporters walked out. His daughter and girlfriend remained in court, holding each other.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Britt Imes told jurors in closing arguments last Tuesday that the defendant killed the victims over money. Joseph McStay had billed Merritt for over $42,000. Prosecutors claim Merritt murdered the family, and buried them in two shallow graves in the Mojave Desert. These killings were brutal, with the defendant beating the children repeatedly, said Imes.

Imes: "If there was a dispute over money or a dispute over how much the defendant was to be paid, it would make sense there's a calculator on the table."

Imes says the way the paint spot on Summer's bra "ran" is consistent with her being on her right side when the paint ended up there, consistent with Summer being "disabled, rendered unable to defend herself, someone uses paint in that house."

Prosecutors pointed to a CNN interview in which Merritt claimed to be the last person to see Joseph McStay alive.

The defendant’s team tried to pin the murders on another business associate, Dan Kavanaugh. Prosecutors insisted that this man was in Hawaii.

McGee on Imes saying multiple times Merritt was "off the grid". "Apparently you're off the grid if no one calls you. Apparently you're off the when you're sleeping at night."

