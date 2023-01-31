Jurors returned to court on Tuesday as prosecutors continued to present their case against Alex Murdaugh over the brutal murders of his wife and son in early June 2021.

The 54-year-old disgraced legal scion – disbarred as the murder allegations and myriad alleged financial improprieties came to light – is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son Paul Murdaugh, 22.

On Monday, jurors heard from prosecution witnesses including South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agent Jeff Croft who testified about what he saw – and captured with his body-worn camera – in the days immediately following the gruesome slayings at the family’s 1,770-acre hunting lodge known to Colleton County locals as Moselle.

A great deal of time was spent discussing footage near the porch of the lodge and just inside the living room where dozens of guns can be seen nestled in a gun rack the very next day. At one point, however, Croft told lead prosecutor Creighton Waters about an interview with the defendant about his deceased family members on June 10, 2021.

In that interview, the SLED agent said, Alex Murdaugh sobbed and said: “I did him so bad” in reference to his youngest son.

My two cents, it’s hard to tell if he says “I” did him so bad or “they” did him so bad #AlexMurdaugh — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) January 30, 2023

The defendant, for his part, reacted in real time by appearing to silently mouth that Croft misheard him and that he said no such thing. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian, however, did not raise an objection on Monday to that interpretation which will likely be contested during Tuesday’s cross-examination.

[image via The Post and Courier/Pool]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]