LIVE: Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Day 4

Jurors returned to court on Monday as prosecutors continued to present their case against Alex Murdaugh in the murders of his wife and son.

The 54-year-old disgraced legal scion – disbarred as the murder allegations and myriad alleged financial improprieties came to light – is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son Paul Murdaugh, 22.

The third day of testimony on Friday focused on the moments after police arrived on the scene of the defendant’s home. Prosecutors called a number of forensic witnesses and played audio and video of Murdaugh’s interaction with officers after the shooting.

Three witnesses provided testimony about the crime scene – at times laboriously documenting how the evidence was handled once South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrived. Those tedious efforts were an apparent effort to fight back against prior defense claims that the crime scene was poorly handled by law enforcement to the point that some evidence had likely been spoiled.

