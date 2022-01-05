Court Inquiry Requested After Ghislaine Maxwell Juror Goes Public as Survivor of Sexual Abuse

The day after three interviews ran with a Ghislaine Maxwell juror coming out as a survivor of sexual abuse, federal prosecutors requested a court inquiry into how those accounts square with the man’s answers to a jury questionnaire before trial.

Shortly after the government’s request, Maxwell’s attorney Christian Everdell claimed that the revelation regarding the juror “presents incontrovertible grounds for a new trial.”

In interviews with three news outlets on Tuesday, a juror interviewed under his first and middle names, Scotty David, described how his personal experiences with sexual abused.

“This verdict is for all the victims,” David told The Independent. “For those who testified, for those who came forward and for those who haven’t come forward. I’m glad that Maxwell has been held accountable.”

David declared to the Daily Mail: “Ghislaine was a predator as guilty as Epstein.”

“After all I’ve learned, she’s just as guilty as Epstein,” David told the UK paper. “I don’t want to call her a monster, but a predator is the right word.”

Some jurors doubted the accounts of two of Maxwell’s accusers, David told Reuters.

All three disclosures raised eyebrows among legal experts who noted that jurors were made to fill out a questionnaire asking them directly: “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

The query was followed by three separate boxes for “Yes (self),” “Yes (friend or family member),” or “No.”

It is unclear how David answered, as the jury was anonymous and their sensitive personal information was placed under seal.

According to Reuters, David said that he “flew through” the initial questionnaire and did not recall being asked about those personal experiences with sexual abuse on the form, but he added that he would have answered honestly.

“Based on the foregoing, the Government believes the Court should conduct an inquiry,” prosecutors wrote in a three-page letter. “The Government proposes that the Court schedule a hearing in approximately one month, along with an appropriate schedule for pre-hearing briefing regarding the applicable law and the scope of the hearing. Government respectfully submits that any juror investigation should be conducted exclusively under the supervision of the Court.”

Prosecutors said that Maxwell’s defense team has remained mum on the revelations.

“The Government reached out to defense counsel last night regarding the juror’s statements, but defense counsel have not yet responded and thus the Government is not aware of the defense position on this issue,” the letter states.

The defense’s silence ended shortly after the filing of the government’s letter.

“Should the defense prevail on this motion—and we believe the law and facts are clearly on our side—it would render all other post-trial motions moot,” Everdell wrote in a heavily redacted letter. “Ms. Maxwell should not have to expend precious time and resources briefing other motions when this motion can and should be dispositive.”

Maxwell was convicted of five out of six federal crimes charged against her, including conspiring to entice minors for Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse and sex trafficking.

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner, who led intake on sex trafficking cases in the District of New Jersey between 2003 and 2004, said of the development: “This is huge.”

“The question was asked and the government knows the answers that were given,” said Epner, who is now of counsel for Rottenberg Lipman Rich PC. “I assume that he did not reveal past sexual abuse, or else there would be nothing to investigate. This could easily result in a new trial.”

Ex-federal prosecutor Moira Penza, who helped convict NXIVM cult member Keith Raniere, wrote on Twitter that Maxwell’s legal team would have to prove “substantial prejudice” to disturb an otherwise “sacrosanct” jury verdict.

“Given juror’s admission, prosecutors are right to ask for an inquiry but if he says it was a mistake and is credited by [U.S. District] Judge [Alison] Nathan, that’s prob[ably] the end of it,” tweeted Penza, who is now a partner at Wilkinson Stekloff.

Maxwell’s attorney Bobbi Sternheim did not respond to an email requesting comment.

Read the DOJ’s letter, below:

Read the defense’s letter, below:

[image via JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images]

