‘I’m here because Donald Trump raped me’: E. Jean Carroll tells jury she stepped forward to ‘get my life back’

Wasting little time to cut to the heart of her allegations, writer E. Jean Carroll launched into her testimony on Wednesday by telling a jury: “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen.”

“He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back,” Carroll added.

Carroll narrated her alleged sexual assault to the jury in graphic detail.

“He pulled down my tights and his hand, his fingers went into my vagina, which was extremely painful,” she said.

Testifying that Trump “curved” his fingers, Carroll added: “As I’m sitting here today, I still feel it.”

Asked what happened next, Carroll replied: “Then he inserted his penis.”

Shortly after, Carroll cast her head down and her voice shook as she described allegedly lifting up her knee and struggling to break free.

The dramatic testimony was nearly half a decade in the making.

Some four years ago, Carroll went public with allegations that Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. When her allegations were first published in New York Magazine in 2019, Trump responded by telling reporters: “She’s not my type.”

That remark, and others, sparked Carroll’s original defamation lawsuit. Carroll filed a separate lawsuit after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act, which allowed her to confront her allegations directly by suspending the statute of limitations. The trial currently taking place is on her second lawsuit.

During opening statements on Tuesday, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina told a jury that Carroll couldn’t remember the date, season or year of her alleged rape. Court papers had indicated that the incident took place in the autumn of 1995 or the spring of 1996.

On Wednesday, Carroll struggled to ascertain the precise date, but citing context clues, she said she believed it was the latter time frame. She said that she confided in two friends about the alleged assault: writer Lisa Birnbach and TV anchor Carol Martin. Birnbach had written a story about Trump, in a piece involving a trip to Mar-a-Lago, in February 1996.

“I believe that Lisa never would have gone down to Mar-a-Lago if she knew what [Trump] had done to me,” Carroll said.

Carroll’s narration of the encounter echoes her deposition from late last year.

As Carroll told it, Trump put up his hand as she was leaving the store in the “universal symbol” for her to stop. Carroll imitated the gesture on the witness stand and deepened her voice to recreate her account of Trump’s dialogue.

“Hey, you’re that advice lady,” Trump said, as she tells it.

Carroll said she replied: “Hey, you’re that real estate tycoon.”

Trump, she said, told her that he wanted her advice on a gift for a woman, and they went back into the store. She said that Trump looked at a see-through, gray body suit and asked her to try it on.

“You put it on,” Carroll says she responded. “It’s your color.”

Carroll acknowledged that she found Trump attractive at the time and said she was flirting with him. But mainly, Carroll said, she found the encounter comical.

“I started looking on it as a Saturday Night Live sketch,” she said. “Donald Trump was being very light, very joshing and pleasant, and very funny.”

Carroll claims things took a darker turn when Trump led her, voluntarily at the time, into the dressing room, allegedly shutting the door and throwing her against the wall.

This is a developing story.

