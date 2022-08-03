‘Speech Is Free, But You Have to Pay for Your Lies’: Sandy Hook Family’s Lawyer Urges Jury to Give Alex Jones’s ‘Hoax’ Claims a Heavy Cost

The first damages trial against Alex Jones capped off on Wednesday with an attorney for a Sandy Hook victim’s family members urging a jury to make Jones pay heavily for his claims that the massacre was a “hoax.”

“Speech is free, but you have to pay for your lies,” said attorney Kyle Farrar, who represents the parents of slain 6-year-old Jesse Lewis.

His parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis testified on Wednesday that Infowars fans who believed Jones’s claims that their child was a crisis actor harassed them and even threatened them as a result of the broadcast.

“He made them live their lives in fear, fear of being harmed or murdered by people who follow the lies,” Farrar said.

Throughout his testimony, Jones claimed that his words had been manipulated by a politically motivated “MSM,” or mainstream media, trying to silence divergent voices. He insisted that he thought that “children probably actually died” from the start but simply asked questions.

“The internet had questions,” Jones said. “I had questions.”

Jones, now insisting that he agrees Sandy Hook was real, blamed the comments that sparked the defamation suits against him to excessive trust in Wolfgang Halbig, a conspiracy theorist.

But Farrar noted that Jones continued to sow doubt over the Sandy Hook massacre, even in his purported disavowals of the conspiracy theory.

“Alex Jones planted a seed of misinformation that lasted a decade, the most horrific decade of misinformation in American history,” he said.

Farrar added it was a “decade of deceit.”

In fact, Farrar said: “Those apologies are part of ‘Operation Cover Your Ass,'” a way to mitigate the threat of mounting civil liabilities that threaten to bankrupt him.

The plaintiffs are seeking $150 million.

This is a developing story.

