Two Florida teens are charged as adults for plotting a "blood ritual" that included butchering a classmate in a bid to "resurrect" the Sandy Hook school shooter, according to prosecutors.

The pair was allegedly caught on video having a twisted talk about doing their makeup for mugshots and "My Little Ponies" while in the back of a cop car together.

"Yay!" the teens, Isabelle Valdez and Lois Lippert, can be heard shouting after being told they will be housed in the same jail together, according to police footage obtained by local CBS affiliate WKMG.

"I did not expect … them to let us, like, go in the same car," Lippert allegedly says on camera, while laughing with Valdez. "So much better than just having to stare off in the distance and think of all your regrets," she allegedly adds.

At one point, Valdez allegedly tells Lippert, "Dude, I was going to do my makeup this morning for the mugshot." The footage also allegedly shows Lippert asking, "Think I'll be able to fix my hair?"

The teens can be seen on video cracking jokes and bantering among themselves about past run-ins with cops, with Valdez allegedly saying, "Dude last time they didn't even put me in handcuffs. … I was able to take some of My Little Ponies, my plush, and my phone."

Later on, Lippert allegedly says, "I'm actually going to piss myself if I laugh anymore."

Valdez, 15, and Lippert, 14, are accused of plotting to kill a fellow student at their Seminole County high school because he reminded them of Adam Lanza, who committed the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. The girls allegedly believed killing the student would "resurrect" Lanza from the dead as part of a "blood ritual."

"[The classmate] reminded her of Lanza a lot," a police affidavit alleges about Valdez, citing comments she made to investigators. "Valdez believed [the classmate] was the perfect embodiment of Lanza."

A motion for pretrial detention filed by prosecutors outlines how Valdez and Lippert allegedly wanted to take the fellow student to the bathroom and "ultimately stab him or slice his throat." The teens came up with the murder plan approximately three months earlier, according to prosecutors.

"On the day of the planned homicide, the defendant met with the co-defendant in the restroom wherein she showed a bag containing Clorox wipes, a towel (to muffle the victim's screams), and the knife that the defendant intended to use," the motion says.

Another fellow student was told about the alleged plans and wound up coming forward to tell authorities about them, according to prosecutors. Valdez and Lippert were arrested and caught talking to each other on camera after being placed in the back of a cop car.

"During the recorded interaction, both defendants expressed disappointment that someone 'snitched' on them," according to the motion filed by prosecutors. "Both discussed how much 'time' they would receive and how the defendant and the co-defendant attempted to sharpen the knife and discussed the items for the blood ritual while laughing."

The motion notes how Valdez told Lippert while in the car, "I would be so jolly, going to jail."

Digital evidence obtained by police allegedly showed messages sent between the two girls, including statements by Valdez saying, "Holy s— im gonna make a blood ritual for adam lanza LMAOOOO."

Valdez allegedly added, "I hugged my parents extra tight today i feel kind bad for whats coming."

A Seminole County judge ordered the teens to be held without bond last week after they were charged as adults with attempted murder. They are due back in court on April 29.