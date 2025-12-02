An Oregon man is facing criminal charges for "relentlessly stalking" and terrorizing a father whose child died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, with prosecutors saying he contacted the man's co-workers and told them his "daughter was never killed" and that he was going to "get what was coming to him."

Kevin Purfield, 58, was arraigned last week on 10 counts of telephonic harassment and felony stalking in connection with the alleged harassment.

A probable cause affidavit filed by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and obtained by Law&Crime on Tuesday outlines Purfield's alleged actions and history of stalking, with the Portland resident being "repeatedly convicted" of stalking and other charges related to mass-shooting victims.

"Purfield is a conspiracy theorist who seeks out and terrorizes families who have lost children in mass shootings, among others," the affidavit says. "He has shown up at the homes of his stalking victims as recently as this September, when he arrived unannounced at the home of a member of the mayor's staff."

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

Prosecutors say Purfield's "threatening conduct" shifted to Oregon Health & Science University in late October, where the father of the Sandy Hook victim that Purfield is accused of stalking currently works.

"He began stalking [the dad] in 2013 and has done so intermittently since, with a recent escalation in conduct," the affidavit alleges. "Defendant has messaged [the dad], called [the dad] and sent mail directly to a prior home. On October 24, 2025, defendant called an OHSU employee … twice asking whether [the dad] worked there, telling her that [the dad] had reported him to the FBI, and saying that [the dad] was going to 'get what was coming to him.'"

On Nov. 10, Purfield was served with a permanent exclusion from OHSU and a no-contact order stating that "any communication to our facilities, and/or our staff may be considered Telephonic Harassment and may also subject you to arrest and criminal penalties."

Purfield was served with a temporary restraining order on Nov. 25 that prohibited him from attempting to contact or having any contact, direct or indirect, with the Sandy Hook father.

"Defendant has ignored these orders and persisted in contacting [the dad] and other OHSU employees, and has dialed OHSU employees and extensions and left voicemails on at least 10 occasions," the affidavit says.

Just minutes after being served with the TRO, Purfield allegedly called an OHSU extension and "admitted" to having been served. He claimed that the father's "daughter was never killed, and that [the dad] is a 'piece of crap,'" according to the affidavit.

More from Law&Crime: Man follows 'cute' woman and her young child home from Target and tries to kidnap her, cops say

Purfield allegedly called OHSU again hours later and said that the father is a "piece of s—" and wanted to know who gave the father "information that formed the basis of the protection order." A few hours after that, Purfield called OHSU dispatch and said that he knew where the dad "works and lives," according to prosecutors.

About 45 minutes passed before Purfield allegedly picked up the phone again and dialed OHSU for a third time that day, referring to the police chief by name and wondering "aloud" whether the chief had ever been invited to the home of an OHSU official.

"The view from his deck is beautiful," Purfield said in an email sent just five minutes after the call, according to the affidavit. Purfield allegedly followed up the call and email with a text to the father 30 minutes later, which included an address in Washington, D.C., and "the name Barack Obama," per the affidavit.

Purfield was arrested at his apartment that evening and charged with stalking and telephonic harassment. He is in custody without bail and has a court date scheduled for Dec. 5, according to online records.