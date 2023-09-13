A federal jury decided Wednesday that former county clerk Kim Davis owes $100,000 in damages to a same-sex couple to whom she refused to provide a marriage license on three separate occasions.

Jurors awarded zero damages to a second couple who established that Davis violated their rights by denying them a marriage license.

Davis had been the clerk for Rowan County, Kentucky, when she was jailed for six days after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on the grounds that following the law offended her religious beliefs. Davis’ refusal conflicted directly with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges in which the Court recognized same-sex marriage as a constitutional right.

Two couples for whom Davis denied marriage licenses on multiple occasions — David Ermold and David Moore, and James Yates and William Smith – sued Davis in separate cases, each for violating their civil rights.

Both sets of plaintiffs won their lawsuits at the summary judgment phase in March 2022. The judge who granted the summary judgment motions, George W. Bush appointee U.S. District Judge David Bunning, continued to preside over the case as it proceeded to trial on the issue of damages.

Liberty Counsel, the organization that represented Davis, argued that it was not liable for damages because Davis was entitled to a religious accommodation. In a statement Wednesday, Liberty Counsel slammed Ermold, Moore, Yates, and Smith for creating a “shame case by intentionally targeting Kim Davis because of her religious beliefs.”

After 45 minutes of deliberations, the jury returned a verdict of zero damages in Yates v. Davis, and a verdict of $50,000 each to David Ermold and David Moore, who were denied a marriage license three times.

Liberty Counsel acknowledged in its statement Wednesday that despite the jury’s decision, the case has “potential to go to the U.S. Supreme Court where Kim Davis will argue for religious freedom and also that Obergefell should be overturned.”

“Three of the five justices in the Obergefell majority are no longer on the Court,” the statement noted, echoing Justice Clarence Thomas’ words from a 2020 appeal that Davis attempted to bring before the justices.

“The Court has created a problem that only it can fix,” said Thomas at the time about the Obergefell decision.

Chief Litigation Counsel Harry Mihet, who argued the case on Davis’ behalf, reacted to the jury’s decision in the Yates case: “We are grateful and relieved that one of the two juries has provided Kim Davis with the complete vindication that she has been waiting for so long to receive. We are prayerfully awaiting the result from the second jury.”

Counsel for the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached for comment.

Editor’s note: This story initially reported that Davis owed $50,000 in damages.

