Hollywood Producer and Manager to the Stars Sues Backers of ‘American Cherry‘ for Lack of Payment

A Hollywood producer who has managed numerous stars is suing the backers of his latest venture, American Cherry, for failing to pay him to produce it. Jeff Wald, 76, claimed that NYLA Media Group (a.k.a., NYLA Productions), its founder Louis Arriola, Arriola’s daughter Taryn Arriola, and NYLA CEO Cameron Mitchell conspired to commit fraud against him and breached a contractual agreement.

The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of the State of California by attorney Barry Morris on Wednesday, began by chronicling Wald’s production resume and associations with various stars over the last five decades:

Plaintiff JEFF WALD is 76 years old and has been in the entertainment business for over 50 years. As a producer, plaintiff has produced 2300 hours of documentaries, television shows, miniseries, and movies, including 2 Days in the Valley. As a personal manager, plaintiff WALD has nurtured the careers of Sylvester Stallone, Miles Davis, Oscar Brown Jr., Roseanne Barr, Mike Tyson, Donna Summer, Crosby Stills and Nash, Helen Reddy, the Turtles, Deep Purple, Chicago, James Brolin, Tiny Tim and others too numerous to mention. He was appointed to the 1984 Olympic Committee by Mayor Bradley, he was a delegate for Jerry Brown to the 1976 Democratic National Convention and for Ted Kennedy in 1980, he has been on the Board of Directors of Cedar-Sinai and the Betty Ford Clinic, and he was named Humanitarian of the Year by the City of Hope.

Wald claimed that Louis Arriola “represented himself as being an honest and successful businessman, someone who could be trusted, someone who would live up to oral agreements.” Wald alleged that he later learned this was no so. He said he “never” would have done business with Arriola if he had known that the defendant was convicted of felony mail fraud in 2009.

“During the negotiations for the production of American Cherry, defendant ARRIOLA willfully concealed his status as a fraudster for the purpose of inducing plaintiff JEFF WALD to do business with him. Given that defendant ARRIOLA’s conviction was for fraud, had plaintiff JEFF WALD known that defendant ARRIOLA was a convicted fraudster, plaintiff JEFF WALD would never have done business with him,” the lawsuit said.

Instead, according the lawsuit, Wald obtained a script in 2017 for a project then-named Fishbowl. He claimed an agreement was reached with the defendants in 2019 to turn the script into a film called American Cherry.

IMDB currently says the movie is in the post-production stage. “Set in middle America, a small town, low-income suburbia,” the description of the movie reads.

The plaintiff claimed that he fulfilled his own contractual obligations related to producing the film, but only ever received $25,000 of the $100,000 that the defendants agreed to pay. Wald cited a Memorandum of Understanding, which was included in the suit as an exhibit.

Wald then cited an anecdote involving actress Marissa Tomei to support the notion that Arriola “had champagne tastes which he attempted to satiate with a self-imposed beer budget.” The plaintiff claimed he successfully recruited Tomei to be in the movie at a significantly cheaper rate than she normally charges, but said those efforts were ultimately to no avail:

After the MOU was drafted, defendant LOUIS ARRIOLA cut the budget of American Cherry by $1,000,000, almost in half. Although plaintiff JEFF WALD put his best effort to acquire talent for the movie, defendant LOUIS ARRIOLA rejected many of the actors that plaintiff WALD had recruited, either because they were too expensive or, if the price was right, defendant LOUIS ARRIOLA rejected the actors offered by plaintiff JEFF WALD as insufficiently glamorous. As an example of the former, plaintiff JEFF WALD recruited Marissa Tomei, who agreed to be in the film for $300,000 instead of her usual

$1,000,000 plus fee; she was rejected by defendants ARRIOLA as being too expensive. Rather than raise his budget or lower his “standards.” Defendant LOUIS ARRIOLA decided to “shoot” the bearer of bad tidings and refused to pay plaintiff JEFF WALD the rest of his contractual fee.

Wald said he spent several weeks of time on set to keep up his end of the bargain. He claimed the defendants, even after being confronted about lack of payment, have not compensated him for his services:

Defendant LOUIS ARRIOLA’s false promise that he would plaintiff JEFF WALD for his services as a producer and subsequent refusal to

honor that contractual promise constituted an “unfair practice” within the meaning of that term as used by Civil Code §3345 in that it “caused one or more senior citizens…to suffer loss…of income.”

The plaintiff is suing for damages in the amount he says he is owed plus any other damages the court may award. He also wants the costs of the lawsuit covered.

Law&Crime reached out to the defendants for comment.

Read the complaint below:

