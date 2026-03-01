A Washington state jury awarded $24 million to the family of a man who sought stem cell treatment after seeing a Seattle clinic's "deceptive" claims that it could treat his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) with spinal injections. The man died after the clinic performed the procedure without proper imaging guidance, the jury ruled.

"What was done to him was deeply wrong and incredibly disheartening," Holly Day, daughter of Michael Trujillo, told Law&Crime about the Seattle Stem Cell Center's online deception and deadly imaging error.

"The world deserves to understand what really happened — not just for our family, but so others are never hurt by people like this again," Day said.

A King County jury awarded Trujillo's wife, Carmen Trujillo, and family the $24 million after they filed a lawsuit against the Seattle Stem Cell Center and its owner, Dr. Tami Meraglia, in 2022 in connection with his death in April 2019.

Attorney Dylan Cohon, who represented the Trujillo family, told Law&Crime in a statement that the jury ruled unanimously in favor of Trujillo's family, concluding that the center, which is now closed, was negligent in its treatment of Trujillo. They ruled that the doctors' failure to use proper imaging, combined with Trujillo being on blood thinners, amounted to negligence, according to court documents.

"Evidence at trial established that the clinic performed the spinal injection without fluoroscopic imaging guidance and while Mike was taking Coumadin, a blood-thinning medication documented in his medical record," Cohon said. "The needle punctured the dura — the protective layer surrounding the spinal cord — leading to catastrophic bleeding and pressure shifts within his spine and brain. Mike died the following day from brain herniation."

Dr. Meraglia told local radio station KIRO that the initial treatment plan was to use an IV for Trujillo's stem cell procedure. However, the doctor who performed the injection "changed it to the fatal epidural while a patient was on a blood thinner with high blood pressure," according to Meraglia.

She told KIRO she plans to appeal the verdict.

"Based on legal rulings made before and during the trial, the jury did not hear all of the evidence we sought to present," Meraglia said. "We believe there are significant issues for appellate review, and we intend to pursue an appeal promptly."

Day wrote on Facebook after the civil trial concluded that "what was done in the dark is now being brought into the light," in reference to the center's negligence.

"You deserved so much better," Day said. "Even in death, you are exposing darkness and bringing light to people who have been hurt."

Carmen Trujillo told jurors during the trial that the couple had seen ads about the Seattle Stem Cell Center and claims it could help treat her husband's ALS, which he was diagnosed with in 2017. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for ALS that use stem cells, according to the ALS Association.

"We flew to Seattle with hope, and I flew home alone," she said in a statement provided by Cohon.

Michael Trujillo received a free consultation and underwent his first stem cell treatment in February 2019 before returning to Seattle in April 2019 for a second procedure, the lawyer says. Evidence presented during the trial alleged that mistakes made by the stem cell center led to catastrophic bleeding and pressure shifts in his spine, along with brain herniation.

Michael Trujillo, a "journeyman electrician" who owned and operated an electrical company in Colorado, died the day after the second procedure.

"This verdict is about justice, compensation, and accountability," Cohon said.

The civil ruling comes after the Washington Attorney General's Office filed a separate Consumer Protection Act lawsuit against Meraglia and the Seattle Stem Cell Center in 2022, alleging "deceptive claims" and marketing of unproven stem cell treatments for "chronic and sometimes incurable medical conditions."

The AG case resulted in an $800,000 judgment and permanent marketing restrictions, according to a press release, after Meraglia was unable to provide proof that her stem cell treatments were effective.

"[Seattle Stem Cell Center] preyed on individuals with disabilities by giving them false hope as to defendants' unsubstantiated stem cell procedures," the AG's complaint charged. "Defendants' websites promoted stem cell procedures to treat the following neurological conditions: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; multiple sclerosis; muscular dystrophy; neuropathy; Parkinson's; spinal cord injury; stroke; and traumatic brain injury."

The center was accused of publishing posts on its Facebook page which stated, "Stem cell therapy is an exciting potential therapeutic option for those who have reached the end of traditional medical options or who are wanting to explore using their own cells for treatment," according to the AG complaint.

"Defendants also targeted their Facebook posts toward individuals with specific chronic or incurable conditions," the complaint said.

Cohon said the Trujillo family discovered Seattle Stem Cell Center through its "online marketing, which promoted stem cell treatments for many serious medical conditions, including ALS," per the lawyer.

"Medical providers who market treatments to vulnerable patients need to be honest about whether there is any scientific evidence that the treatments will work," Cohon said. "The Trujillo family hopes the verdict underscores the importance of patient safety, informed consent, and responsible medical marketing — particularly in emerging areas such as stem cell therapy."