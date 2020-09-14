Law&Crime Network To Launch New Syndicated Series Law&Crime Daily With Litton Entertainment

New York, NY, September 14, 2020 — The Law&Crime Network, along with Litton Entertainment, announces the launch of Law&Crime Daily. The new first-run daily news magazine program will feature coverage of the day’s most intriguing real-life court cases and true-crime events through exclusive footage, interviews, and analysis from the top legal experts in the country. From high-profile celebrities and politicians to ordinary citizens caught in extraordinary situations, Law&Crime Daily will follow the most watched investigations and courtrooms around America. Law&Crime Daily, Executive Produced by Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime Network, premieres September 14, 2020.

“In the current political climate, big legal stories are often being ignored. Law&Crime Daily will fill that gap by focusing on the day’s most intriguing cases and investigations. After the massive growth we have seen with the network over the last several months, including launches on major domestic and international cable providers, developing a syndicated show like this made sense to expose an entirely new audience to the leading live trial and true-crime news from Law&Crime,” said Dan Abrams, founder of Law&Crime Network.

The parents of missing Utah woman Susan Cox Powell will speak to Law&Crime Daily in an interview that is set to air Monday. Charlie and Judy Cox successfully sued Washington state officials for $98 million dollars after the father of their daughter’s two sons killed the boys and died by suicide in 2012.

Law&Crime Daily will feature expert legal analysts and lawyers. Host Aaron Keller and co-hosts Terri Austin and Brian Buckmire round out the show’s core team. In addition to being an anchor at the Law&Crime Network, Keller has appeared on ABC News, Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, CNN/HLN, Fox News Channel, BBC Radio, and CTV NewsChannel in Canada. His work as a local journalist appears in Netflix’s popular docuseries “Making a Murderer” Keller will also serve as executive producer on Law&Crime Daily. Austin is a former trial attorney and legal analyst who has appeared on many networks including Fox News, Black News Channel, Canadian TV and Law&Crime. Buckmire is a felony staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society and anchor at Law&Crime, who has also appeared on Inside Edition, Nightline, and Good Morning America, among others, as a legal analyst.

“We are excited to partner with Dan Abrams and his stellar production team to continue to expand Litton’s programming slate that entertains and informs viewers,” said Dave Morgan, President and CEO of Litton Entertainment. “The incredible depth of knowledge and insight from Aaron Keller, Terri Austin, and Brian G. Buckmire allows Law&Crime Daily to provide audiences with an inside view into the day’s most fascinating court cases,” continued Morgan.

ABOUT LAW&CRIME NETWORK

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience. Law&Crime is available on basic cable packages in most states in the country and on leading OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus, among many others.

ABOUT LITTON ENTERTAINMENT

Litton Entertainment, a division of Hearst Television, is the preeminent independent producer and distributor in the U.S. television industry, creating and distributing quality programming for over 20 years with a specialty in educational and informational (“E/I”) programming. Litton talent and crews can often be found traveling the globe producing Emmy winning, content distributed worldwide. Litton’s Weekend Adventure, produced by Litton Studios, was the first program block of its kind and airs Saturdays on ABC stations nationwide. Litton Entertainment provides CBS Network with six original programs for Saturday mornings called CBS Dream Team: It’s Epic!; The CW Network with One Magnificent Morning, a three-hour destination featuring E/I programming; NBC stations with six original E/I series under the iconic brand The More You Know; and Telemundo with the three-hour Mi Telemundo block of programming. Litton’s syndication and news division distributes a diverse slate of programs including the new E/I block Go Time! and Consumer Reports TV. Litton offers The Daily Splash, an online hub and newsletter featuring Litton’s award-winning programming. For more information, visit http://www.litton.tv. Litton is majority-owned by Hearst: http://www.hearst.com.

###

Media Contacts:

For Law&Crime Network: Clio Boele – [email protected] – 646-660-8650

For Litton Entertainment: Sara Krajewski – [email protected] – (843) 800-6610

[Image via Law&Crime Network]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]