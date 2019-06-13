GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter’s Wife Pleads Guilty to ‘Knowingly’ Misusing Campaign Funds

Margaret Hunter, the wife of co-defendant Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-California, 50th District), changed her plea to guilty in their criminal case on Thursday.

Margaret Hunter, wife of GOP Rep Duncan Hunter, pleaded guilty in court today to the first count in the indictment against her, which was conspiring with her husband to “knowingly and willingly convert campaign funds for personal use,” per @MaeveReston — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 13, 2019

The couple pleaded not guilty at first. According to the indictment, the couple misspent about $250,000 of campaign donations for personal expenses. This allegedly included: planning to pass off a purchase of “Hawaii shorts” as golf balls for wounded veterans; using campaign funds on vacations to places like Las Vegas; grocery store and restaurant expenditures; and $1,912.66 for a family member to attend a Steelers football game.

The congressman famously threw his wife under the bus when charges were first announced.

“When I went away to Iraq in 2003, the first time, I gave her power of attorney,” he said last year on Fox News. “She handled my finances throughout my entire military career and that continued on when I got into Congress. She was also the campaign manager, so whatever she did, that’ll be looked at, too, I’m sure, but I didn’t do it.”

Prosecutors said Rep. Hunter was well aware of the misspent donations, however.

Margaret Hunter’s change of plea hearing popped up on federal records Monday.

“We are aware of Mrs. Hunter scheduling a hearing to change her plea,” Rep. Hunter’s lawyer Gregory Vega told The San Diego Union Tribune in a Monday report. “At this time, that does not change anything regarding Congressman Hunter. There are still significant motions that need to be litigated, specifically the speech or debate clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

The criminal case dented but didn’t derail the congressman’s career, at least for now. He won reelection in the 2018 midterms, but only with 51.7 percent of the vote. Compare that to his 2016 result, where he garnered 63.5 percent of the vote.

[The Hunters at a marathon in 2012 via Kent C. Horner/Getty Images]