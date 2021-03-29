Wife and Lover Murdered Oklahoma Pastor with His Own Gun at Home Months After Motel Threesome: Investigators

The wife and male lover of murdered Oklahoma pastor David Evans, 50, were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in connection with his death, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Friday.

According to the OSBI, Kristie Dawnell Evans, 47, was taken into custody on Thursday and proceeded to confess that she and Kahlil Deamie Square, 26, were responsible for planning and killing her husband. Square, who had previously participated in threesomes with the couple at a local Super 8 Motel “on more than one occasion,” was taken into custody Thursday evening.

“A couple of months ago is when the three of them first met up,” OSBI Captain Beth Green said. “The three of them, Kristie, Kahlil and David, had a sexual relationship. Kristie and Kahlil also had a separate sexual relationship, just the two of them.”

Following their sexual encounter at a Super 8 Motel, Kristie secretly gave Square her phone number and the two slept together again earlier in March when David was on work-related trip to Mexico, KFOR reported. It was during that last meeting when the two allegedly plotted David’s murder.

“The plan was for Kahlil to come into the house in the middle of the night and shoot David with the gun and ammunition that actually belonged to David that Kristie had given Kahlil,” Green said.

Per the alleged plan, Square sneaked into the Evans’s home in the early morning hours of March 22 and shot David to death in the couple’s bed before fleeing the scene. Kristie called the Ada Police Department just after 1 a.m. “stating an intruder had entered her home” and “shot her husband.” David died at the scene shortly after officers arrived. Investigators quickly identified Kristie and Square as suspects.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, Kristie Evans told authorities that she wanted David Evans gone because he had become mentally and verbally abusive towards her, consistently calling her names such as “slut, fat, ugly, and whore,” and trying to control her.

“Kristie gave David’s gun and a box of bullets to Kahlil,” the affidavit said. “Kristie and Kahlil agreed upon an approximate time Kahlil would come to the Evans’ residence to kill David. Kristie left the backdoor unlocked so Kahlil could make entry to the residence.”

After Square entered the premises, Kristie met him in the living room where she impelled him to “proceed with the plan,” authorities said. She then remained in the living room while Square shot and killed David in the bedroom.

Before turning herself over to authorities, the affidavit said Kristie told her daughter that she had “begged Kahlil to kill David and that Kahlil shot and killed David with David’s gun.”

Kristie is currently being held in the Pontotoc County Detention Center while Square, who was arrested in Newalla, is being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center.

[images via Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation]

