What to Know About Victims of the Mass Shooting in Texas

More is being learned about the victims of the mass shooting in Texas on Saturday. Investigators claim that a man in a gold Honda began shooting at troopers during a traffic stop in Midland. He began shooting at people apparently indiscriminately. The gunman allegedly stole a postal truck, and drove off. The incident ended in a shoot out with police in Odessa outside a movie theater. The shooter was killed. He had murdered seven people, authorities say. The gunman was only identified as a white man in his 30s, and allegedly used an AR-style rifle. This story is developing. Here’s what we know so far.

1. Seven Victims Killed

They range in age between 15 and 57 years old, authorities said according to The Associated Press.

2. One Victim Identified by Family as Mary Granados

Mary Granados was a mail carrier killed by the shooter, said her twin sister.

A United States Postal Service mail carrier on the job just over a year, at the end of her shift, murdered yesterday in the Odessa shooting. Here’s her twin sister telling CNN what happened. This is heartbreaking. https://t.co/SFRALRlWeu — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) September 1, 2019

Her sister said she was on the phone with Mary during the shooting.

This is Mary Granados pic.twitter.com/88SwGCobzW — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) September 1, 2019

3. About 20 Injured, Including Baby Girl

Around 20 people reportedly injured. This included three law enforcement officers, and a 17-month-old girl. The child was airlifted to Lubbock, UMC said according to News West 9.

UPDATE: 17 month old Anderson Davis is beating the odds as doctors say she could go home today. Her mom says morning surgery to remove shrapnel from her chest went well. #OdessaShooting ⁦@ABC⁩ pic.twitter.com/lgmiDUKW5R — Carol McKinley (@CarolAMcKinley) September 1, 2019

The brother of a 15-year-old high school student who died was also reportedly hospitalized.

4. Other Victims Include a High School Student, and Former Teacher

The 15-year-old who passed away was identified Leilah Hernandez, according The Washington Post. Another victim was former math teacher Joseph Griffith, 40. Edwin Peregrino, 25, was in Odessa visiting his parents, his sister told the Post.

