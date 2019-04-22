Video Shows Mother’s Last Known Location Before She Vanished

Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes, 26, was reported missing after she didn’t pick up her son from their babysitter Wednesday night. Now, police have released video showing her last known whereabouts.

Reyes can be seen in security footage waiting for an elevator at her Dallas apartment on Wednesday. This was one day before her car, a Jeep Wrangler, was found abandoned.

“Her son. He needs to have his mother,” said Reyes’ stepfather Dan Fuchs told ABC News. According to Fuchs, Reyes was working as a paralegal and had been a member of the National Guard and had recently become an American citizen after immigrating from Mexico.

Police in Mesquite, Texas analyzed the security footage, and said it did not indicate that Reyes was troubled at the time.

“She’s just talking on the phone, she does not appear to be under duress or anything,” a spokesperson told ABC News. According to WFAA, police managed to figure out and speak to the person Reyes was talking to that day.

The fact that Reyes left her son is what makes police concerned for her safety.

“It is unusual, I think, for anyone to maybe abandon a vehicle,” the spokesperson said, “but really to not pick up their child when they’re supposed to, I think that’s probably our biggest concern, that’s why she didn’t pick her child, and is she safe.”

Reyes’ family members have tried contacting her on her cell phone, but police said calls and texts remain unanswered thus far.

