U.S. Attorney Calls Out Prince Andrew for Not Submitting to Interview About Jeffrey Epstein

by | 12:19 pm, January 27th, 2020

Law enforcement officials have issues with persons of interest all the time. It’s not often that this happens with someone like the son of Queen Elizabeth II. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman called out Prince Andrew in a press conference on Monday for not responding to interview requests regarding deceased sexual abuser and accused child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Authorities are still investigating Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators in the sex trafficking scheme. Berman held the press conference outside of Epstein’s infamous Manhattan mansion.

Authorities say Epstein hung himself while in lockup at a Manhattan federal jail over pending sex trafficking charges. The scope of his alleged crimes, his connections to the rich and powerful global elite, and the nature of his injuries fueled conspiracy theories he might have been murdered.

Andrew, the Duke of York, was one of Epstein’s rich and powerful friendsVirginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the women allegedly abused and sex-trafficked by Epstein, said the ultra-wealthy financier gave her to the prince for sex. The prince denied the allegation, but an infamous interview with the BBC didn’t help him in the public eye. Andrew said he ended his friendship with Epstein in 2010, a couple of years after the financier was sentenced in Florida state court on two counts for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

