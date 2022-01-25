U.S. Appeals Court Affirms Conviction for Drug Lord ‘El Chapo,’ Rejecting Defense Claims of ‘Breathtaking Juror Misconduct’

Affirming the conviction of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Tuesday rejected claims that a Vice News story painting a behind-the-scenes portrait of the drug lord’s reckoning exposed “breathtaking jury misconduct.”

Guzmán ran his multibillion-dollar empire of illicit drugs across half a dozen nations with a fleet of boats, planes, and submarines, authorities estimate.

Then, after two escapes from Mexican prison, Guzmán’s reign came crashing down with his extradition to the United States in January 2017.

“Popular Boogeymen”

Some two years later July 2019, a jury convicted the Sinaloa cartel leader of a continuing criminal enterprise consisting of large-scale narcotics violations and a murder conspiracy. Guzmán was also convicted of drug trafficking conspiracies, unlawful use of a firearm, and a money laundering conspiracy.

Those convictions led U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan to deal him multiple life sentences and $12 billion in forfeiture. Unless he successfully hatches another escape, Guzmán will die in U.S. federal prison, which does not allow for the possibility of parole.

During oral arguments last October, Guzmán’s attorney Marc Fernich told a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit that he was not requesting sympathy: “I am not asking you to play a violin for the guy.”



But Fernich argued that U.S. criminal justice principles demanded a new trial, noting the temptation to cut corners in cases of “popular boogeymen” like John Gotti, Al Capone, and Manuel Noriega.

The lawyer particularly hammered revelations from the 2019 VICE News article, “Inside El Chapo’s jury: A juror speaks for first time about convicting the kingpin.”

Quoting an anonymous juror, the article depicted the “El Chapo” jury as one that routinely followed media coverage in alleged defiance of the court’s instructions. The juror claimed to be aware of reporting that Guzmán allegedly raped girls as young as 13 years old, reportedly calling “the youngest of the girls his ‘vitamins’ because he believed that sexual activity with young girls gave him ‘life.’”

Despite the Vice report, Judge Cogan did not grant an inquiry into the matter.

“Unsworn, Uncorroborated Statements”

U.S. Circuit Judges Jon O. Newman, Gerard Lynch and Michael Park unanimously approved of Cogan’s denial.

“Courts should be especially ‘hesitant to haul jurors in after they have reached a verdict in order to probe for potential instances of bias, misconduct or extraneous influences,'” the circuit found, citing Second Circuit precedent from 1983.

“Here, the unsworn, uncorroborated statements that one unidentified juror made to a magazine reporter do not constitute the ‘clear, strong, substantial and incontrovertible evidence,’ […] requiring any juror inquiry beyond that already made,” Newman, a Jimmy Carter appointee, wrote in a 44-page ruling.

As one of the most high-profile narcotics cases in memory, Guzmán’s trial was known to have captured vast media coverage.

“On two separate occasions during the trial, the District Court canvassed the jury and spoke with jurors individually about news articles they had seen,” the opinion continues. “The first was after publication of an article reporting an affair by Guzman’s trial attorney. The second was after extensive media publicity concerning allegations of Guzman drugging and sexually abusing underage women. In the presence of counsel for both parties, Judge Cogan spoke to the two jurors who admitted to exposure to extra-record information and concluded that these jurors remained impartial.”

The panel also disagreed that the story showed the juror lied.

“None of the allegations in the Vice News article shows that any juror was not impartial, harbored bias against Guzman, or was otherwise unfit to serve,” the opinion states. “There was no structural error that deprived Guzman of ‘‘basic protections’ without which ‘a criminal trial cannot reliably serve its function as a vehicle for determination of guilt or innocence.’’

In a statement, Fernich said that he respected the ruling but claimed “grave” misconduct continues to be “swept under the rug.”

“While respecting the Court’s ruling, we’re disappointed that substantial allegations of grave jury misconduct continue to be swept under the rug and left wholly unexamined in a case of historic proportion — all, it appears, because of the defendant’s matchless notoriety,” Fernich said.

This is a developing story.

Read the ruling, below:

(Image via Alfredo EstrellaA/AFP/Getty Images)

