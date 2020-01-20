Two Police Officers Killed in Horrific Hawaii Shooting Have Been Identified

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Two police officers were killed, two women are unaccounted for, and another woman is injured after a horrific incident Sunday in Honolulu, Hawaii.

A gunman lashed out after his landlord served him eviction papers, according to sources for Hawaii News Now. The suspect stabbed a woman in the leg. She was hospitalized in serious condition. The gunman allegedly fired on officers who responded to the scene. Two were killed.

Victims were identified as Officers Tiffany Enriquez, 7-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department, and Kaulike Kalama, a 9-year vet.

HPD identified the two officers who were killed today as Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama. Enriquez was a 7-year veteran assigned to the Waikiki district. Kalama was a 9-year veteran assigned to the East Honolulu district. @HawaiiNewsNow pic.twitter.com/cdnIa5lbPf — Allyson Blair (@AllysonBlairTV) January 20, 2020

“On behalf of the men and women of the Honolulu Police Department, our deepest condolences go out to the families,” Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said. “The HPD ohana grieve along with you.”

She said she knew Enriquez and Kalama, having worked with them for five years.

“They were like my kids,” she said.

Two women remain unaccounted for in the wake of today’s tragedy at Diamond Head. Honolulu Police Chief Ballard said the woman who was stabbed by the suspect is at Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition. — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@MBVD) January 20, 2020

The suspect was identified as Jerry Hanel, 69. He allegedly set a massive fire that destroyed seven homes. Hanel has not been found, but cops suggest he’s dead. They’re still looking for his remains. That could take days.

Additionally, we have a photo and name of the suspect: Jerry Hanel pic.twitter.com/TI1MrFQR1m — Eliza Larson (@ElizaLarsonTV) January 20, 2020

“He’s had mental health issues since I’ve known him where he thought the government was spying on him, so he was a little bit off but I never imagined that he would have done something like this,” his attorney Jonathan Burge told KHON2.

[Screengrab via CBS]