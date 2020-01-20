Featured Posts

Two Police Officers Killed in Horrific Hawaii Shooting Have Been Identified

January 20th, 2020

Two police officers were killed, two women are unaccounted for, and another woman is injured after a horrific incident Sunday in Honolulu, Hawaii.

A gunman lashed out after his landlord served him eviction papers, according to sources for Hawaii News Now. The suspect stabbed a woman in the leg. She was hospitalized in serious condition. The gunman allegedly fired on officers who responded to the scene. Two were killed.

Victims were identified as Officers Tiffany Enriquez, 7-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department, and Kaulike Kalama, a 9-year vet.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Honolulu Police Department, our deepest condolences go out to the families,” Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said. “The HPD ohana grieve along with you.”

She said she knew Enriquez and Kalama, having worked with them for five years.

“They were like my kids,” she said.

The suspect was identified as Jerry Hanel, 69. He allegedly set a massive fire that destroyed seven homes. Hanel has not been found, but cops suggest he’s dead. They’re still looking for his remains. That could take days.

“He’s had mental health issues since I’ve known him where he thought the government was spying on him, so he was a little bit off but I never imagined that he would have done something like this,” his attorney Jonathan Burge told KHON2.

