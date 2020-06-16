Trump Admin Sues John Bolton to Stop Publication of Book, Accuses Him of ‘Compromising National Security’

The United States government is suing former National Security Advisor John Bolton over an upcoming tell-all book entitled The Room Where it Happened. The book is being touted as a chance to take readers behind the scenes of the Donald Trump White House.

The civil action, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, accuses Bolton of “compromising national security by publishing a book containing classified information—in clear breach of agreements he signed as a condition of his employment and as a condition of gaining access to highly classified information and in clear breach of the trust placed within him by the United States Government.”

“Within two months of his departure from government service, Defendant had negotiated a book deal allegedly worth about $2 million and had drafted a 500-plus page manuscript rife with classified information, which he proposed to release to the world,” the lawsuit alleges.

The government alleges three counts of breach of contract and fiduciary duty: (1) for violating prepublication review requirements; (2) for violating a duty not to disseminate classified information; and (2) for unjust enrichment and violating constructive trust.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order Bolton “to further delay the release date of The Room Where it Happened until completion of the prepublication review process; and to instruct or request his publisher, insofar as he has the authority to do so, to take any and all available steps to retrieve and dispose of any copies of The Room Where it Happened that may be in the possession of any third party in a manner acceptable to the United States.”

Bolton is the only named defendant; his publisher is not named. The only named plaintiff is the United States government.

This is a breaking news report.

[Image via NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]