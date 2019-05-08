Stormy Daniels Tells Audience She Can’t Decide if Trump or Avenatti Is a Better Person

Stormy Daniels told a New York audience on Tuesday she just couldn’t decide who’s a better person: President Donald Trump or her former attorney Michael Avenatti.

Here’s how The Daily Beast recounted her appearance at Stand Up NY:

Responding to a follow-up—who’s a better person, Trump or Avenatti?—Daniels seemed uncharacteristically stumped, conceding, “I don’t know.”

The encounter came as part of a scheduled appearance at the comedy club. The event was billed as “An Intimate Evening with Stormy Daniels.” She shared some risque stories, answered audience questions, asked that reporters in the audience call her Stormy Daniels, and said it was a regular mistake for outlets to omit her experience as a writer and director.

She spent a portion of the evening ribbing Trump (who she previously sued over a confidentiality agreement over their alleged affair), and Avenatti, the lawyer who represented her in that lawsuit.

In reply to an audience question about her fling with the president, she said that he didn’t try to have anal sex, but “I was definitely fucking an ass.” Daniels said she hoped he wouldn’t be re-elected.

As for Avenatti, when asked if she was ever attracted to him, Daniels said they were never alone, and she added, “he thought he was prettier—that’s a huge problem for me.”

Comedy club or not, her statements Tuesday picked up on her, shall we say, strained relationships with both men. She publicly split from Avenatti this year, and hired a new attorney.

“Knowing what I know now about Michael Avenatti, I am saddened but shocked by news reports that he has been criminally charged today,” she said, after the attorney was indicted in March on federal charges in New York and California.

My statement regarding my former attorney Mr. Avenatti.. pic.twitter.com/9aKYCPNN6y — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2019

Avenatti has denied criminal allegations, and has voiced frustration at how he’s been seen since representing Daniels.

“I don’t feel like I get enough credit for my track record of success relating to cases,” he said in a New York Times profile in March. “People act like I was a nobody before Stormy Daniels, and it’s ridiculous.”

[Image via Tara Ziemba/Getty Images]