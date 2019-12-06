Featured Posts

Shooting at Naval Air Station Leaves 2 People and Suspect Dead, Authorities Say — What to Know

by | 10:11 am, December 6th, 2019

A reported shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola left two people and the suspect dead Friday, authorities said. This happens soon after another incident in which a Navy sailor allegedly opened fire at a base across the country at Pearl Harbor.

Here’s what we know about the new incident in Pensacola, Florida.

1. Two Victims and One Suspect Dead

Navy officials announced Friday morning that two people and the suspect were confirmed dead.

The Naval Air Station had been put on lockdown because of the incident, officials said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that the suspect was dead, and that there was no longer an active shooter situation.

2. Local Politicians Respond

Florida Governor Rick Scott (R) and U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Florida, 1st District) said they were keeping an eye on the situation.

3. At Least 7 People Injured.

At least seven people were reported injured.

4. The Motive Remains Unclear

The suspect’s identity and the motive behind this incident remains unclear.

