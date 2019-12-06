Shooting at Naval Air Station Leaves 2 People and Suspect Dead, Authorities Say — What to Know

BREAKING: Active shooter, 2 victims dead following shooting at NAS Pensacola. https://t.co/5VgHP7DjsE — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) December 6, 2019

A reported shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola left two people and the suspect dead Friday, authorities said. This happens soon after another incident in which a Navy sailor allegedly opened fire at a base across the country at Pearl Harbor.

Here’s what we know about the new incident in Pensacola, Florida.

1. Two Victims and One Suspect Dead

Navy officials announced Friday morning that two people and the suspect were confirmed dead.

#UPDATE: A second victim has been confirmed deceased. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

The Naval Air Station had been put on lockdown because of the incident, officials said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that the suspect was dead, and that there was no longer an active shooter situation.

2. Local Politicians Respond

Florida Governor Rick Scott (R) and U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Florida, 1st District) said they were keeping an eye on the situation.

Just spoke with the Base Commander of the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. I let him know that we will provide any assistance and resources necessary to help our military members, victims and their families during this time & I will continue to remain in constant contact. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 6, 2019

My staff and I are closely monitoring reports of a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola. The shooter is now dead. Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 6, 2019

3. At Least 7 People Injured.

At least seven people were reported injured.

7 people were transported to Baptist Hospital, we are expecting an update here shortly. @weartv — Jennifer Munoz (@JennifermunozTV) December 6, 2019

4. The Motive Remains Unclear

The suspect’s identity and the motive behind this incident remains unclear.

[Screengrab via Jennifer Munoz]