‘She Still Believes She Did the Right Thing’: This Is What Lori Loughlin’s Life Is Like Now

It seems Full House actress Lori Loughlin doesn’t have a lot to do these days other than watching the hours go by until her next court appearance.

We already knew that Loughlin is out of work (the Hallmark Channel showed her the door), but it seems that is starting to take its toll. Loughlin’s life right now has been described “stressful.” Instead of basking in the celebrity reputation she spent her life building, Loughlin is instead wondering how she is going to stay out of prison.

Both she and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli face serious charges of money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The couple allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes as part of the nationwide college admissions scheme orchestrated by William “Rick” Singer.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid to have fake rowing profiles created so their daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade would get into USC. Olivia Jade elicited outrage after the charges were announced; people immediately recalled the YouTube influencer one said on a video that she didn’t “really care” about school.

It did not take long for Loughlin to lose her spot at Hallmark Channel.

A source told People that Loughlin’s life right now basically “consists of waiting around for the next court date and planning her legal defense.”

“She isn’t working, and her whole life focus has changed drastically,” the person said.

Loughlin and Giannulli, unlike many other parents charged as a result of “Operation Varsity Blues,” have opted to fight charges in court rather than reaching a plea agreement with the government.

According to the aforementioned source, Loughlin still has no regrets about rejecting a deal.

“She still believes she did the right thing by rejecting a guilty plea,” the anonymous individual said. “She is a fighter.” It was suggested that though Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage may be on the rocks, they are “trying to get through the legal hurdle as a team.”

