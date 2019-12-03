Sen. Kamala Harris Responds to Trump Tweet About the End of Her Campaign: ‘See You at Your Trial’

After Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced that she was no longer a candidate for president in 2020. President Donald Trump responded by saying “too bad” and “We will miss you Kamala!”; the Trump Campaign also got involved on Twitter. It did not take long for Harris to answer.

Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

“Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial,” Harris said, noting that it will not be long before the House of Representatives votes on articles of impeachment and presumably causes a Senate trial.

Earlier Tuesday, House Democrats accused President Trump of committing a federal crime, and unearthed phone call logs that showed House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) communicated by phone with Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani’s indicted business associate Lev Parnas.

Harris made waves back in June when commenting on Trump and prosecution. Harris, who was a prosecutor, said that if she was elected she believed her Department of Justice “would have no choice” but to pursue obstruction of justice charges against Trump. Harris made the comments on NPR Politics’ Podcast. While it may have played well with the “lock him up” base, Harris’s legal peers were not impressed.

Here’s what Harris said during that interview — which happened before former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress in July and well before the Ukraine Affair sparked an impeachment inquiry:

“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should [pursue charges], yes.” “There has to be accountability,” Harris added. “I mean look, people might, you know, question why I became a prosecutor. Well, I’ll tell you one of the reasons — I believe there should be accountability. Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law.” “I do believe that we should believe Bob Mueller when he tells us essentially that the only reason an indictment was not returned is because of a memo in the Department of Justice that suggests you cannot indict a sitting president. But I’ve seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence.”

Harris released a statement on Tuesday about the suspension of her campaign.

“To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People,” she said. “All the people.”

[Image via Scott Olson/Getty Images]