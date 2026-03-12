A Florida judge has admitted to violating judicial ethical standards, including by implying state leaders had endorsed her during her campaign for her current office.

Florida 6th Circuit Court Judge Jennifer "Jenn" Dubbeld has acknowledged that "her conduct" while a judicial candidate in 2024 "failed to adhere to the high standards required by the Code of Judicial Conduct," according to a 7-page state Supreme Court finding and recommendation of discipline. Formal charges were brought against her following an investigation by the Investigative Panel of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission.

"Judge Dubbeld's campaign used photographs and endorsements of herself with other candidates who ran during the 2024 cycle, including some who had active opposition in U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee and U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis," the document states. Furthermore, Dubbeld's campaign "posted photographs on its campaign webpage and Facebook page of public officials and attorneys who had not endorsed her candidacy, implying their support."

Without a disclaimer stating that the officials depicted "have not necessarily endorsed or decided to support" the judge, the photos "may have confused or misled voters as to whether those people pictured had in some way supported or endorsed Judge Dubbeld's campaign," the charges state.

Dubbeld is also accused of distributing a handout that asked for campaign contributions, which included a QR code linking to an account set up by her campaign to accept donations. The judge reportedly acknowledged that the text and QR code on the flyer "which she personally handed out, made it appear that she was making a solicitation for financial support."

Furthermore, the Florida 6th Circuit Court judge was accused of "disparaging her opponent" in social media posts wherein she stated, "Actual courtroom experience matters, just as being straightforward and not misrepresenting qualifications (as some have done)." The investigation found that she violated four different canons of the state's Code of Judicial Conduct.

Dubbeld's actions did not just run the risk of confusing citizens but also "raised an appearance of impropriety, and reflected poorly on judicial independence," the filing claims.

Following Dubbeld's victory in November 2024, a "Notice of Investigation" was announced the following June. A hearing was then held before the investigative commission on Sept. 5, 2025, leading to a notice of formal charges and the findings and recommendation of discipline.

Investigators did acknowledge that Dubbeld "admitted to her misconduct and has cooperated with the Commission in all respects during this inquiry." Moreover, "[s]he has remorse that her conduct could have misled the public or reflected poorly on judicial independence."

"She hopes to rectify this," the commission states, "in part, by taking responsibility for her misconduct" and accepting a punishment of a public reprimand and 20-day suspension and "ensuring that any potential future campaigns do not commit misconduct."

As circuit court judges serve six-year terms, Dubbeld is set to remain in her seat until 2031.