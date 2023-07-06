Pro-Trump ‘Kraken’ attorney who led Georgia effort to overturn the 2020 election gives up his law license, evades disciplinary judgment

A stalwart Donald Trump ally and lead attorney in the failed effort in Georgia to overturn the 2020 presidential election has announced his retirement from the practice of law.

L. Lin Wood, a member of Trump’s “Kraken” legal team who has been battling disbarment proceedings for years, shared the letter he wrote on July 4 to the State Bar of Georgia asking for permission to retire. He posted the letter to his account on the right-wing social media site Telegram, where he had previously posted disparaging remarks about his former law firm partners, resulting in thousands of dollars in sanctions..

“I hereby request that I be permitted to transfer to Retired Status effective immediately,” Wood wrote, acknowledging that the request is “unqualified, irrevocable, and permanent” and that he would no longer be able to ply his trade in the Peach State — or anywhere else.

“I further understand and acknowledge that if granted Retired Status I am prohibited from practicing law in this State and in any other state or jurisdiction and that I may not apply for readmission,” the letter said.

Wood noted that Georgia rules would allow him to represent himself pro se in legal matters but he wouldn’t be able to use his Bar number or the name “L. Lin Wood, P.C., in any such manner.”

The erstwhile attorney acknowledged that because of the two pending disciplinary proceedings against him, he must get permission to take retired status with the consent of the Office of the General Counsel.

“I respectfully request that the Office of the General Counsel grant this request,” Wood said in closing his two-paragraph letter, dated July 4.

The OGC appears to have granted the request, as the State Bar’s website now lists Wood as “retired.”

On his Telegram account, Wood said that the State Bar had “agreed to drop the disciplinary cases against me in return for my agreement to take the status of RETIRED.”

Other social media posts, however, indicate that he will continue to fight his legal battles.

“I can still represent myself pro se in any legal actions brought against me, but cannot hold myself out as a lawyer,” he wrote. “I will just be an Innkeeper appearing pro se!!!”

The “Innkeeper” reference appears to be a nod to his ownership of multiple plantations in South Carolina, where he reportedly hosted at least one gathering of prominent 2020 election deniers.

Neither Wood nor the State Bar of Georgia immediately responded to Law&Crime’s request for comment.

