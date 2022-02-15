Prince Andrew and His Accuser Virginia Giuffre Announce Out-of-Court ‘Settlement in Principle’ of Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre announced a “settlement in principle” on Tuesday that would put an abrupt end to a lawsuit alleging the embattled royal sexually abused her at the age of 17.

A letter announcing the deal states that the parties “anticipate filing a stipulation of dismissal of the case” in 30 days, attaching a lengthy statement as an exhibit.

“Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed),” a statement attached as an exhibit reads. “Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.”

During the litigation, Andrew’s lawyer Andrew Brettler appeared to signal his readiness to attack Giuffre by painting her as someone who recruited for the scheme.

The prince retreated from those plans in his statement.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” the statement reads. “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who has represented eight women awarded settlements from a fund designed to compensate Epstein victims, applauded the deal.

“I trust Virginia to make the right decision for herself,” she told Law&Crime. “Litigation is agony for victims. She has accomplished what no one could: getting Prince Andrew to side with sexual abuse victims. I salute her stunning courage.”

Moira Penza, a former federal prosecutor who helped convict NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere, said in an interview that she believed the settlement signaled that the prince saw the strength of the evidence coming out in discovery.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan previously refused to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit against the prince, in a ruling that sent the litigation to the fact-gathering process.

This is a developing story.

Read the filing, below:

[Photos: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images (left); Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit (right)]

Have a tip we should know? tips@lawandcrime.com