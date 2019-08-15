Police Identify Suspect Who Allegedly Shot 6 Philly Police Officers

ARRESTED: Maurice Hill, 34. This is the man allegedly responsible for shooting 6 @PhillyPolice officers today. The standoff lasted 8 hours. Thankfully no civilians were hurt.

The 6 officers shot have ALL been released from the hospital. @6abc pic.twitter.com/uAUrvpyaR8 — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) August 15, 2019

Police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania have identified the man who allegedly shot six police officers in a multi-hour shootout Wednesday. The suspect’s name is Maurice Hill. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. told reporters that the incident started when an officer was trying to issue a warrant, according to NBC News.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle that we don’t have multiple officers killed today,” he said.

Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp said late Wednesday, before the suspect was in custody, that each of the six officers were actually released from the hospital. A seventh cop was admitted to the hospital for injuries in a car crash.

The incident also resulted in two officer briefly being caught in the house with the shooter, but they were saved by SWAT, said the spokesman.

Update: 2 PPD Officers who were in house with shooter have been safely evacuated by PPD SWAT. Suspect is still armed and inside house. Continue to avoid the area. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 15, 2019

No deaths were reported whatsoever.

Hill’s lawyer Shaka Johnson said he helped talk the suspect into surrendering.

“I just kept the conversation as light-hearted as it could be under the circumstances, and when appropriate I switched back to, ‘You’ve got to come out, man, and you have to put your phone down,'” said Johnson. “‘You can’t come out with any weapons. You’ve got to put your hands up.'”

[Screenberg via CBS]