Watch Live: R. Kelly Due for Court Appearance After Team Gets Video Evidence Against Him

Singer R. Kelly is due for another court hearing 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. The singer faces several new criminal cases, but this appearance is for his ongoing issue in Illinois state.

His defense last showed up to court in June. Prosecutors gave them video allegedly showing their client sexually abusing an underage girl. Kelly’s team also wants prosecutor’s to turn over communication between their office and Michael Avenatti, an attorney who represents two of Kelly’s alleged victims.

Kelly and his attorneys deny claims. The singer is charged in Illinois for abusing three underage girls, and sexually assaulting an adult woman through the years.

The adult, L.C., said she was working as a hairdresser in 2003. Kelly came in to get his hair braided, but said he now wanted a head message, prosecutors said. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, according to the bond proffer.

R.L. was between 14 and 16 during the alleged illicit encounters with Kelly. One of the incidents was allegedly caught on tape. Prosecutors said her aunt identified her through the footage.

The singer met another victim, J.P., at this 2008 trial, said prosecutors. A 16-year-old attended the proceedings and managed to get his autograph, according to the court document. She told him her age. He invited her to his house. Kelly then allegedly sexually abused her multiple times between May 1, 2009 and Jan. 31, 2010. Authorities claim DNA evidence supports the allegation.

A fourth victim, H.W. was 16 at the time. She claimed to have met Kelly at her 16th birthday party, according to the bond proffer. Prosecutors said she told him her age. His manager allegedly gave her Kelly’s business card with the singer’s phone number, and he said that Kelly wanted her to call him. Prosecutors said the mom tried to intervene–she took the card and told the manager the girl was only 16–but the girl later took the card from the mom’s purse and called the singer. This allegedly led to a number of encounters between May 26, 1998 and May 25, 1999.

The singer also faces new charges in Illinois and New York federal court.

