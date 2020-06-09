Watch Our Live Network Now

Police and FBI Execute Search Warrant at Chad Daybell’s Home as His Wife’s Children Remain Missing

Chad Daybell, Lori Daybell

Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at Chad Daybell’s Idaho home on Tuesday while Daybell’s wife remains behind bars and her two children’s whereabouts remain unknown.

According to local news reports from East Idaho News and KUTV, the FBI, Rexburg cops and Fremont County sheriff’s deputies were at the home bright and early on Tuesday morning. The search is related to Lori Daybell’s missing children Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, but it is not immediately clear what authorities are looking for at the Rexburg home.

Chad Daybell was reportedly not taken into custody.

The children’s mother, at the time going by the name Lori Vallow, moved with the kids to Idaho in Sept. 2019 less than two months after the homicide of Vallow’s husband Charles Vallow. Although the children went missing shortly after the move, Lori married new husband Chad Daybell in Nov. 2019 and traveled to Hawaii with him.

Police in Rexburg, Idaho claimed she bolted out of town instead of helping investigators find the children.

 

This is a developing story.

