Police and FBI Execute Search Warrant at Chad Daybell’s Home as His Wife’s Children Remain Missing

Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at Chad Daybell’s Idaho home on Tuesday while Daybell’s wife remains behind bars and her two children’s whereabouts remain unknown.

According to local news reports from East Idaho News and KUTV, the FBI, Rexburg cops and Fremont County sheriff’s deputies were at the home bright and early on Tuesday morning. The search is related to Lori Daybell’s missing children Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, but it is not immediately clear what authorities are looking for at the Rexburg home.

Email from Rexburg Police. They, the FBI and Fremont Co. Sheriff's Office, got a search warrant to look at Chad Daybell's home and are doing so now. It's a sealed warrant, meaning no other info is available right now. — Bryan Levin (@BryanKBOI) June 9, 2020

#BREAKING Im down the road from the home of Chad Daybell where police and the FBI are serving a search warrant. Two kids Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan have been missing since September. #WhereAreTheKids? pic.twitter.com/WwVxbJPoWt — Eric Grossarth (@ericgrossarth) June 9, 2020

Chad Daybell was reportedly not taken into custody.

The children’s mother, at the time going by the name Lori Vallow, moved with the kids to Idaho in Sept. 2019 less than two months after the homicide of Vallow’s husband Charles Vallow. Although the children went missing shortly after the move, Lori married new husband Chad Daybell in Nov. 2019 and traveled to Hawaii with him.

Police in Rexburg, Idaho claimed she bolted out of town instead of helping investigators find the children.

