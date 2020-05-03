Chad Daybell Graded Lori Vallow’s Family on Whether They Had Light or Dark Spirits: Report

Throw this new report on the pile of bewildering claims about Lori Vallow Daybell. About a year before she married Chad Daybell, she apparently had him grade her family–including son Joshua Vallow, daughter Tylee Ryan, and then-husband Charles Vallow–on whether they had light or dark spirits, according to an email obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix. The message was dated October 30, 2018.

“Here are the family history documents you requested,” Chad Daybell wrote. It was unclear what led up to the email, or how long they’d been communicating. The outlet cited a source who said that Chad Daybell believed that people are reborn or graduate to levels after they die. Author Julie Rowe, a former friend of his, said that he had had two near-death experiences, “so his veil is kind of open, but not completely.”

An attorney for him and Lori Vallow Daybell did not immediately respond to comment.

Lori Daybell’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed her previous husband Charles Vallow on July 11, back when the family lived in Arizona. In September, less than two months later, she and her kids Joshua and Tylee moved to Rexburg, Idaho. Police say that the last firm proof of Tylee’s whereabouts was a Sept. 8 family trip to Yellowstone National Park, and no one has seen Joshua since after the 23rd. Officers said that their mother married Chad Daybell amid their disappearance, and she bolted out of Rexburg instead of helping find them. Alex Cox died in December; records showed that the son of his girlfriend found him passed out in a bathroom. The cause of death remains publicly unknown. Also, authorities said that Lori and Chad married about two weeks after Chad’s wife Tammy Daybell died.

Only Vallow Daybell has been charged with any crime, and that’s in connection to the children’s disappearance. She has denied criminal allegations through her attorney.

With that in mind, a lot of familiar names pop up in the reported document. Alex Cox, for example, was considered a 2L, meaning a light soul of the second estate. There are supposed to be six estates, with six being the highest.

“The dark side can only match the light numbers, not exceed them,” states the document. “That is why there are a few 5’s on earth right now. It limits the dark’s power. 2’s and 3’s are fluid and can change sides during earth life. 4.1 and above have made covenants to their side. They rarely switch sides.”

Lori Vallow was ranked a 4.3L. Tylee Ryan, however, was ranked 4.1D. The girl’s biological father Joseph Ryan, who died in 2018 of an apparent heart attack, was considered a 4.3D.

“Is now sealed away,” according the document. Charles Vallow was ranked a 3L, and adopted son Joshua was a 4.2L.

Joshua Vallow has brown hair, has brown eyes, stands 4’0″, and weighs 50 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tylee Ryan has blonde hair, has blue eyes, stands 5’0″, and weighs 160 pounds. Officials said the little brother “may be in need of medical attention.”

