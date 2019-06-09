Featured Posts

Panic at D.C. Pride Parade Caused by Man With B.B. Gun, Cops Say

by | 3:36 pm, June 9th, 2019

Police announced more details on Sunday about what allegedly caused panic at the Pride Parade in Washington D.C. A man pulled out a B.B. gun on someone else, cops said in a WTOP report.

This had been blamed for the causing chaos at the scene. Aftabjit Singh faces charges including possession of a BB gun, carrying a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct. The defendant allegedly said he pulled out the B.B. gun because someone hit his significant other.

“I’ll be back,” the defendant allegedly said during the arrest. “I’ll shoot that [censored].”

It’s unclear if he has an attorney in the matter.

This incident happened amid a constant pattern of mass shootings in the United States. People on social media initially feared that Saturday’s incident was more of the same. Footage shows parade attendees fleeing the scene.

