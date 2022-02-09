National Archives Asks DOJ to Investigate Trump’s Handling of White House Records: Reports

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether former President Donald Trump’s handling of records violated federal law, multiple news outlets reported on Wednesday.

As first reported by the Washington Post, NARA’s referral came amid reports that officials recovered 15 boxes of materials from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida that should have been returned to the government. Trump reportedly had torn up other White House records, leading officials to suspect that he may have violated laws governing the handling of government documents, according to two of the Post’s sources.

Several other news organizations have since matched that reporting, including ABC and NBC.

NARA would not respond in any official capacity.

“We do not comment on potential or ongoing investigations,” the agency wrote in an unsigned email.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As the Post noted, Trump’s purported penchant for destroying government records was first reported nearly four years ago in a Politico report titled “Meet the guys who tape Trump’s papers back together.” The article memorably began with a profile of a $65,969-a-year salaried records management analyst, said to have been armed with rolls of clear Scotch tape, putting reams of shredded paperwork back together “like a jigsaw puzzle.”

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol renewed interest in Trump’s document retention practices, after the former president lost his high-stakes battle to prevent the Archivist from complying with the panel’s probe. NARA quickly began sending the requested files after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s appeal last month on Jan. 19.

This is a developing story.

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

