Friends: Missing Utah Woman Mackenzie Lueck’s Instagram Account Showed Recent Activity

As the search for 23-year-old Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck continues, friends of the missing woman told police that they spotted activity on her Instagram account as recently as noon on Wednesday. The activity? A like of the Instagram account @fatherless, which has a following of more than 47,000.

“I got daddy issues,” the page says. Most of the content you will find on this account is NSFW.

Friends of Lueck’s saw that her Instagram liked this page, documented that with screenshots and forwarded police this information, Fox News reported. Lueck disappeared early on June 17, not long after taking a flight from Los Angeles that landed in Salt Lake City. Lueck went to LA to go to her grandmother’s funeral.

Pictures of Mackenzie Lueck at the Salt Lake City International airport on June 17, 2019. #missingperson #mackenzielueck pic.twitter.com/PRxftHRKRW — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) June 25, 2019

Lueck could be seen on Salt Lake City airport surveillance camera footage with luggage.

Lueck took a Lyft from the airport to a park around 3 a.m., where she reportedly got into another car, the driver of which has not been identified. There is a person of interest in the case, however. It is not the Lyft driver.

It’s not clear what significance this reported Instagram activity might have for the police investigation, but authorities searched the home of the person of interest–an unidentified man–for 19 hours. This happened over the past two days, and much of Thursday.

According to CBS News, ammunition was found in the house during the search. Other unspecified items were also removed. Authorities were spotted with shovels. Police are also reportedly looking for a mattress and box spring that was given away last week.

While investigators haven’t named the person of interest, they have said they interviewed him for “several hours.” The CBS report cited property documents to say that the man is 31, divorced and doesn’t have a criminal record in the state of Utah.

It is notable that the home police searched was only 11 miles from the park where Lueck was dropped off.

The Salt Lake Tribune spoke with a neighbor who said the homeowner uses part of the residence to rent out on Airbnb, noting that “There are people coming and going most of the time.” Remarkably, Texas man John Williamson arrived on scene Wednesday to find a police search of the property well underway. He was supposed to stay at the house that night after renting it on Airbnb. He described the situation as “wild.”

As for the homeowner? A neighbor said he rarely speaks to anyone. Neighbors claimed they also observed him burning something in his backyard.

