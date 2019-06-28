Law&Crime Network Launches Its 24/7 Live Programming On Comcast’s Xfinity X1 And Xfinity Flex And Samsung Smart TVs

Law&Crime, the leading 24/7 live streaming trial network, announced today two major milestones in its growing distribution footprint with the launch of its high-profile programming on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex and Samsung Smart TVs.

Comcast’s customers can access Law&Crime’s programming over the Internet on Xfinity X1 and on Xfinity Flex, Comcast’s recently launched service for Internet-only customers that enables them to enjoy many of their favorite streaming entertainment experiences on the big screen, while also offering them a TV-connected device to manage their digital home. Law&Crime can be accessed on Xfinity X1 by saying “Law&Crime” into the X1 voice remote or by finding it within the networks section of Xfinity On Demand. Flex customers can also use their voice remote to access Law&Crime or find it within the watch section.

Law&Crime is also now available through the Samsung TV Plus video service. Integrated into the electronic programming guide and directly available on Samsung’s Smart TV platform, Samsung TV Plus is available to owners of 2016 and newer Samsung TV models.

“As our multi-platform Law&Crime audience engagement continues to soar, these exciting partnerships will further amplify our main goals of broadening our reach and accommodating shifting viewing habits while providing further access to our compelling content,” said Law&Crime Head of Content Distribution & Licensing, Alex Kopacz.