Michael Avenatti Now Accused of ‘Forging’ Stormy Daniels’ Signature to Get Book Advance

California attorney Michael Avenatti was indicted on Wednesday for allegedly forging his former client Stormy Daniels‘ signature to “steal” a portion of her book deal advance. The government is charging Avenatti for alleged fraud and aggravated identity theft. Daniels is identified as Victim-1 in the indictment.

The indictment states:

After assisting Victim-1 in securing a book contract, Avenatti stole a significant portion of Victim-1’s advance on that contract. He did so by, among other things, sending a fraudulent and unauthorized letter purporting to contain Victim-1’s signature to Victim-1’s literary agent, which is instructed the agent to send payments not to Victim-1 but to a bank account controlled by Avenatti.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman said Wednesday that Avenatti “abused and violated the core duty of an attorney – the duty to his client.”

So it sounds a lot like Avenatti forged Stormy's signature and stole her book advance. pic.twitter.com/PjhaLOVuIJ — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 22, 2019

“As alleged, he used his position of trust to steal an advance on the client’s book deal. As alleged, he blatantly lied to and stole from his client to maintain his extravagant lifestyle, including to pay for, among other things, a monthly car payment on a Ferrari,” Berman said. “Far from zealously representing his client, Avenatti, as alleged, instead engaged in outright deception and theft, victimizing rather than advocating for his client.”

Avenatti has denied the allegations.

“No monies relating to Ms. Daniels were ever misappropriated or mishandled. She received millions of dollars worth of legal services and we spent huge sums in expenses. She directly paid only $100.00 for all that she received. I look forward to a jury hearing the evidence,” he said on Twitter.

“I look forward to a jury hearing all of the evidence and passing judgment on my conduct. At no time was any money misappropriated or mishandled. I will be fully exonerated once the relevant emails, contracts, text messages, and documents are presented,” Avenatti continued. “I was entitled to any monies retained per my agreement with the client. My agreement for representation and compensation included a percentage of any book proceeds.”

Avenatti was previously accused in the SDNY of attempting to extort Nike. Avenatti has denied those charges as well. Avenatti faces additional legal troubles in California, where has been charged for alleged wire fraud and bank fraud.

You can read the full indictment below.

U.S. v. Michael Avenatti Indictment by Law&Crime on Scribd

[Image via Tara Ziemba/Getty Images]