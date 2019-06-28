Medical Examiner Finally Makes Official Finding Maleah Davis Died by ‘Homicidal Violence’

A medical examiner’s office in Texas announced Friday that they determined 4-year-old Maleah Davis died by “homicidal violence,” according to KHOU 11.

Up to this point, no murder or similar charges have been filed in the case. Houston police said Derion Vence, who was then her mother’s fiancé, hid evidence of a death. They said he lied that he, his toddler son, and Davis were abducted by three Hispanic men. The defendant allegedly claimed that he woke up the next day to find his son, but not Davis. The Nissan Altima he’d been driving was missing, but it was later discovered, and a cadaver dog responded to the trunk. There was a gas can, and laundry basket inside. Vence was previously seen carrying that basket from the apartment, cops said. It had been full.

Davis’ body was reportedly found abandoned in a plastic bag in Arkansas, but the case became complicated because lawn mowers had run over the remains.

“Our investigation continues,” said prosecutors in a statement to KHOU. “All evidence will ultimately be presented to a grand jury to determine what charges are appropriate.”

Davis’ funeral was held Saturday. She was buried in a “My Little Pony” casket.

“We are all saddened by the confirmation of the identification of the remains brought home to Houston by members of the Houston Police Department as Maleah Davis,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. “However, we are heartened by the fact this sweet child can now receive the proper burial she deserved and that those who knew and loved her most desired.”

[Image via Houston Police Department]