Mass Shooting at Halloween Party in Airbnb Rental Leaves 4 Dead, Multiple Wounded

A mass shooting late Thursday at a Halloween party in Orinda, California left four dead and several wounded. The shooting occurred at an Airbnb rental where a “mansion party” was reportedly held.

Although four are dead, there has been no information about a suspect and no information about a motive.

More than 100 people reportedly attended the party, some Laney College students. The public community college is located in Oakland, miles away from Orinda.

The shooting happens just days after another Halloween party shooting in the Golden State. That shooting happened in Long Beach and left three dead and nine wounded. The gunman is still at large.

